By Jonathan Alfano · 3 min read

Georgia football is playing for history in the College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU on Monday. The Bulldogs were on the ropes against Ohio State in the semifinals, but narrowly survived to advance to their second straight title game. With just one more win, Georgia would become the first team to win back-to-back national championships in over a decade.

Many have already penciled in the Bulldogs, who are currently 12.5-point favorites, as champions again. However, underestimating TCU would be a foolish mistake. Michigan seemed to overlook the Horned Frogs in the semifinal matchup, and they made the Wolverines pay dearly.

No doubt, Georgia will need everything it has to repeat as champions. Quarterback Stetson Bennett will need to be at his best on Monday for the Bulldogs to win. Bennett had a great statistical performance against Ohio State with nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns, but had several poor plays that nearly cost Georgia the game.

Some may say that Bennett is Georgia’s biggest X-factor in this game, but that isn’t the case. Yes, Bennett is a big X-factor, but he is not the biggest one. That begs the question, who is Georgia’s biggest X-factor if not Bennett?

Without further ado, let’s answer that very question for Georgia football in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Georgia Football National Championship X-Factor

Georgia’s biggest X-factor in the College Football Playoff National Championship is none other than star cornerback Kelee Ringo. The Bulldogs corner has received great NFL hype since he stepped foot on campus, and many see him as a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That said, Ringo’s performance lately has raised some questions.

Ringo’s first performance that raised some eyebrows was in the SEC Championship Game against LSU. The Tigers torched the Bulldogs’ secondary for over 500 passing yards, despite starting quarterback Jayden Daniels leaving with an injury. Many of those yards came against Ringo, and he allowed some huge plays during the game.

Strap mob vs Zone 6 will decide who plays in the championship. How did LSU attack the UGA secondary. Hint, it starts with Kelee Ringo. Full breakdown posted come check it out‼️https://t.co/Pse1FLXTwEpic.twitter.com/C2AldlDrDU — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) December 6, 2022

Then in the Peach Bowl, Ringo looked suspect in coverage once again. C.J. Stroud even appeared to target Ringo on a couple of occasions, including on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s second touchdown of the game. To be fair to Ringo, though, the entire Georgia secondary looked pretty suspect in that football game, not just him.

Ohio State picked on Georgia corner Kelee Ringo twice on that drive, including Marvin Harrison's second touchdown of the game. Not surprised to see Buckeyes picking on Ringo, as his cover ability/start-stop/fluidity were questioned a bunch by scouts/coaches. Worth watching… — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2023

Ringo just went against one superstar receiver in Harrison, and now he will face another in TCU’s Quentin Johnston. The Horned Frogs star has risen to become the top wideout in the 2023 NFL Draft, and for good reason. With good speed and massive size, Johnston is a matchup nightmare for any defensive back.

Johnston has been a monster for most of the season, but has played particularly well recently. In the Big 12 Championship Game against Kansas State, he caught four passes for 139 yards. In the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan, he caught six passes for 163 yards and a touchdown that ended up being the winning score.

Quentin Johnston BIG 12 championship & CFB semi finals… (10 receptions)

{302 receiving yards}

[1 receiving touchdown] He’ll be matched up against Kelee Ringo at times next Monday 👀 pic.twitter.com/VPD4kc8IEV — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) January 3, 2023

The matchup between Johnston and Ringo could end up being what decides the National Championship. Ringo does have something going for him in this matchup that few other corners do: his size. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Ringo is only two inches and five pounds smaller than Johnston, and can keep up with his speed as well.

If Johnston ends up getting the better of Ringo, it could be a long night for a Georgia secondary that has struggled recently. If Ringo is able to contain Johnston, though, Georgia will likely add another piece of hardware to its collection. With how much Kelee Ringo’s performance could swing the game, he is easily Georgia’s biggest X-factor in the College Football Playoff National Championship.