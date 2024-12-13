Georgia football once gained NFL representation through Troy Bowles. He arrived to Athens as more than a top 100 recruit. He came in as the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

But now, the son of the Super Bowl winner made a huge transfer portal decision. The linebacker is leaving the Bulldogs, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com Friday.

The son committed to Georgia in 2023 as a four-star prospect across every major recruiting website. ESPN listed him as the nation's fourth-best linebacker prospect out of Jesuit High in Tampa (Fla.)

Bowles established himself as a tackling machine as an underclassmen on varsity. He piled nearly 100 total tackles as a sophomore. Bowles later guided a 15-0 run with Jesuit his junior year. That campaign earned him All-American honors by MaxPreps.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports called Bowles “one of the more complete three-down linebacker prospects to come out of Florida” in his prospect evaluation of him. Ivins also handed the son of the Super Bowl LV winner a second to third round draft grade.

Bowles, though, rarely played for the Bulldogs. He only grabbed five tackles and three solo stops in 2023. The 6-foot, 220-pound Bowles earned limited action against Clemson and Tennessee Tech as a reserve inside linebacker.

Is losing son of Todd Bowles a major loss for Georgia?

Bowles will walk into his next collegiate stop with three years of eligibility in tow.

But how significant of a loss is this for the Bulldogs? Georgia, even with its upcoming College Football Playoff appearance, has lost talent to the portal this week.

Cornerback Julian Humphrey was among the early entries out of Athens. Like Bowles, he was another four-star prospect. Although Humphrey came via the 2022 recruiting class. Humphrey officially announced his entrance into the portal on Dec. 1.

Fellow defensive back David Daniel-Sisavahn also dipped into the portal. He was another four-star defender at safety. Daniel-Sisavahn signed with the 2021 class at Georgia.

Jamaal “Jah” Jarrett is one more key departure. The massive and powerful 6-foot-6, 338-pounder joined Bowles in the 2023 class.

Georgia, though, still has plenty of depth ahead of Jan. 1 in the Superdome. The Bulldogs will await the winner of Indiana-Notre Dame on Dec. 20.