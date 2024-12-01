Days after surviving an eight-overtime epic at home against rival Georgia Tech, Georgia football now sets its sights on the SEC Championship Game, which will now officially take place against Texas following the Longhorns' win over Texas A&M on Saturday. It's been a roller coaster of a season for the Bulldogs, as the team has had some brutal losses and impressive victories, including one against this Texas team earlier in the year on the road.

On Sunday, Georgia football got some tough news regarding one of its starters on defense, as it was announced that cornerback Julian Humphrey plans on entering the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter. Humphrey has started in ten games for Georgia this season and has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Humphrey has been up and down thus far during his career as a member of Georgia football, making some opportune plays at times but also giving up some big plays for the opposition, including a late touchdown for Alabama football's Ryan Williams in the instant classic between the two teams that took place earlier this year.

A roller coaster season for UGA

The Bulldogs are in all likelihood going to be in the college football playoff regardless of their result in the SEC Championship thanks to their victory over Georgia Tech, which flirted with the record for the longest game in college football history.

The game was a good microcosm for the Bulldogs' season. At times, including most notably in victories over Clemson and Texas, Georgia has looked like the clear best team in the country, with a defense filled to the brim with NFL talent and an offense led by a quarterback with first round talent in Carson Beck.

However, Georgia has also been maddeningly inconsistent this year, looking listless on the road against Ole Miss and having to use every ounce of their energy to stave off Georgia Tech this past Saturday. All things considered, Georgia fans probably don't know what to expect this Saturday from Atlanta, or when the team (likely) takes the field for their first playoff matchup, whenever that may be.

In any case, Georgia and Texas are slated to kick off at 4:00 PM ET from Atlanta on Saturday. The game will be carried nationally by ABC.