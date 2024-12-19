Georgia football is entering the Sugar Bowl with a reorganized quarterback room. Carson Beck and his late season elbow injury have forced Gunner Stockton into action.

Stockton is a younger option heading into what will be his biggest game yet. Even larger and more intense than the recent Southeastern Conference title game. The Bulldogs have national title aspirations and will likely have to do it with Stockton moving forward. Beck's injury involved a UCL ailment.

The good news for Stockton? One Georgia star gave him a strong vote of confidence to ESPN's Paul Finebaum Thursday. Butkus Award winner Jalon Walker is a believer in the freshman ahead of the College Football Playoffs.

“With Gunner Stockton stepping onto the field, I have no doubt,” Walker said. “I've always had confidence in him.”

Walker adds that Stockton is equipped for this moment. Even as a player considered a novice to the college game compared to Beck.

“He's played big time football because he's seen it everyday,” Walker said. “He does a great job preparing himself mentally and physically. Including for what he has to do for the game. I think he'll be fine.”

Expand Tweet

Walker sent one last message to fans who doubt Stockton will win over his Bulldogs teammates, as the playoffs soon begin.

“I feel like our team will have Gunner's back, no matter what happens,” Walker declared.

Stockton first arrived to Georgia as a four-star signing for the 2022 class. He ranked as the state's 11th best prospect by 247Sports.

How Gunner Stockton fared in last Georgia action

Stockton got thrown to the fire against Texas on Dec. 7 with the SEC title on the line. The Bulldogs ignited the moment he stepped inside the huddle.

Stockton got Georgia to march down the field in 10 plays and 75 yards. He delivered a pair of completions that surpassed 13 yards — the 18-yarder to Arian Smith and a 14-yard connection to Lawson Luckie. He then gashed the Longhorns on a nine-yard keeper run. Trevor Etienne sealed the drive by scoring from nine yards out.

Stockton guided two more scoring drives that culminated into field goals. He did enough to prevent Georgia from crumbling on offense. Beck ultimately came back in to handoff the winning touchdown to Etienne.

Georgia awaits the Friday Indiana and Notre Dame winner. The Bulldogs are entering the 12-team playoffs as the No. 2 overall seed.