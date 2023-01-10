By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart couldn’t help but praise senior quarterback Stetson Bennett after leading the Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship, ESPN senior reporter Heather Dinich wrote in a Monday article.

“The way he leads, the way he prepares, his mental makeup is such of a quarterback that believes he can make every throw, and what he did tonight was truly amazing,” Smart said. “He probably had his best game of his career, in my opinion, with some of the checks he made, some of the decisions he made. It was really elite.”

Bennett was greeted with high fives and hugs from coaches and teammates alike as he took to the sidelines following the largest margin of victory in National Championship history, Dinich continued.

“First time he’s ever walked off that I was hugging him,” Kirby Smart said.

Stetson Bennett threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 25 pass attempts in a dominant Georgia football victory over the underdog Horned Frogs. He tacked on two rushing touchdowns and 39 yards from the ground on three carries, the fourth-highest rushing total of the 25-year-old quarterback’s career, according to Football Reference.

A four-year quarterback for the Bulldogs, Bennett first stepped on as a Georgia walk-on after being listed as a two-star quarterback by 247Sports in 2017. The 5-foot-11-inch quarterback held offers from Colombia, Georgia Southern, Mercer and Middle Tennessee State after he threw for just over 3,700 yards and 40 touchdowns during his final year at Pierce County High School in Blackshear, Georgia, according to MaxPreps.



Bennett enrolled with the Bulldogs after playing at Jones College in Blackshear, receiving offers from UMass, Kent State, Louisiana and Samford on top of Georgia. He passed for 1,840 yards and 16 touchdowns at the Georgia community college before eventually making his way into the Bulldog starting lineup after backing up now-Washington Commanders quarterback Jake Fromm in 2019.