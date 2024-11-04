The Georgia football team picked up a big rivalry win on Saturday as they took down Florida, but they did lose running back Trevor Etienne to a rib injury. Etienne had just seven carries for 31 yards before he went down with the injury, but the Bulldogs still found a way to get the job done without him. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave numerous injury updates on Monday, and Etienne was one of them.

Trevor Etienne isn't the only member of the Georgia football team that is dealing with an injury, but he is certainly one player that fans are concerned about. Etienne is a key member of this team, and Kirby Smart is feeling good about where he is at right now.

“[Trevor] Etienne, I feel good about,” Smart said, according to an article from Dawg Nation. “He felt good yesterday. I don’t know a lot till we get out there and practice today. The big thing is his ability to sustain and deal with the pain. He’s a tough kid.”

Etienne is the leading rusher on the team this year, and Georgia went with Nate Frazier on Saturday after Etienne got hurt. Frazier had a nice day as he carried the football 19 times for 82 yards and he scored one touchdown.

“We’ve got to show confidence in him and play because a back can’t make it through this league trying to do it by himself,” Smart said of Frazier after the game. “And I thought he did some good things tonight. He had a couple mistakes. I’m not talking about the penalty. He had a couple mistakes that can cost us. He has really gotten better at his protection. I’m fired up about him in protection. He is not shy of contact. But he’s got to get vertical and not try to outrun everything to the sideline.”

Nate Frazier did a good job picking up the slack, but it sounds like Georgia should have Trevor Etienne back soon.

Kirby Smart also provided an injury update on Anthony Evans

Georgia football fans are happy to see that Trevor Etienne is doing better, and Kirby Smart had a positive injury update on wide receiver Anthony Evans as well. Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury, but Smart is hopeful that he will be back soon.

“Anthony’s dealing with a little bit of a hamstring,” Smart said. “So we’re hopeful to get him back. It happened late last week. So it’s why we train multiple guys to be able to return the ball. Malaki (Starks) became the next guy, and kickoff it became Cash.”

Georgia found a way to get the win despite some injury trouble to key players, but they definitely want guys like Trevor Etienne and Anthony Evans healthy for this week's huge road contest against Ole Miss. This is a massive game with SEC title and College Football Playoff implications, and the Bulldogs need all hands on deck for it.

Ole Miss and Georgia will kick off from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi at 3:30 ET on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Bulldogs are currently favored by 2.5 points.