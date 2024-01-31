Damon Stoudamire cried tears of joy for his boys after their gutsy win.

After upsetting No. 7 Duke basketball in early December with a 72-68 win, Georgia Tech basketball did it again and took down No. 3 North Carolina on Tuesday night with a 74-73 victory. Following the game, Georgia Tech basketball head coach Damon Stoudamire could not help but shed tears of joy and give an emotional NSFW-filled speech for the grit his boys showed against the Tar Heels.

“Nobody sees the way I'm laying on you guys,” the Georgia Tech basketball coach started. “I'm hard on you. I really am… But I'm hard on you for a reason. These are tears of joy because the s— I put you all through, that s— ain't easy. I know it's not easy and I know how these games are, they're f—– wars… That's how they are.”

“But to get to where we're trying to get, you gotta experience it… You guys stuck together and that's why we were able to get that win.”

Georgia Tech upsets #3 UNC This is a DOPE COACHING MOMENT! Coach Damon Stoudamire is changing the culture at Georgia Tech. PLAYER’S COACHES ARE A RARE BREED! 🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/MngF1ahtcB — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) January 31, 2024

It was a gritty all-around effort from the entire Georgia Tech basketball team, but it was Naithan George's go-ahead layup that made the headlines. With less than 10 seconds remaining in the shot clock, George navigated a screen and drove to the middle of the lane and put up a tough floating layup that cleanly banked the glass and into the bucket to give Damon Stoudamire's team the lead.

With 7.7 seconds remaining, Georgia Tech basketball secured the upset after stopping North Carolina basketball on the other end to earn their 10th win of the season. The Yellow Jackets have now taken down two of the biggest basketball programs in NCAA basketball this season.