Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key is reflecting on a late play in the team's game against Georgia, that played a key role in forcing overtime. Georgia Tech lost to Georgia in a thrilling eight overtime game, that kept the Bulldogs alive in the College Football Playoff race.

The Yellow Jackets fumbled the ball to Georgia in the fourth quarter of that game. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King took a hard hit from Georgia's defensive back Dan Jackson. That was the play that caused the turnover, and Key is now being asked if there was targeting on the play.

“It wasn't called. But, yes, I believe it was,” Key said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That play occurred with just a few minutes left in the game, and Georgia trailing by seven points. The turnover allowed the Bulldogs to grab possession of the ball, then go ahead and score a touchdown to tie the game.

Georgia ended up pulling out a 44-42 victory, after eight overtime periods.

Georgia Tech football is on the rise with Brent Key at the helm

Brent Key is taking Georgia Tech to a bowl game once again this season. He's been on the job for three years, and has won seven games in each of the last two seasons.

The Yellow Jackets are finding themselves in a competitive position in the ACC. Georgia Tech went undefeated at home this season, winning all five contests. The school's only conference losses are to Louisville, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

Georgia Tech football missed a big opportunity to get Key's signature win as head coach, by losing a close game to Georgia.

“Everybody says it is nobody's fault, but at the end of the day, with me being who I am, I can't let that fumble happen towards the end, I have to have six points of pressure on the ball and two hands,” Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King said, per 247 Sports. “I know he made a really good hit on the ball with his helmet and the ball popped out, but I can't let that happen.”

Georgia Tech football will now wait to hear its bowl opponent. The school is going to be a tough challenge for any program it faces. The Yellow Jackets defeated some good teams this season, including North Carolina State and ranked Miami.

The future looks bright for the Georgia Tech football program, and Yellow Jackets fans have to be excited about what the future holds.