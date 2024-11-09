Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King has been upgraded to a game-time decision for their contest against Miami on Saturday. King missed the past two games due to an upper-body injury, but he will attempt to give it a go, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Haynes King will be a true game-time decision today against No. 4 Miami, per ESPN sources. He'll warm up after missing last two games with an upper body injury,” Thamel reported.

Coming off of back-to-back losses, Georgia Tech football's plan for King's recovery included a two-day rest in his rehabilitation in an effort to have him ready for their big game against No. 4 Miami, Thamel added.

“Notable here is that sources said that King has rested the last two days in order to attempt to play. If he can't go or needs to be replaced, true freshman Aaron Philo is expected to play,” Thamel reported.

Due to Georgia Tech's bye week, the redshirt junior will participate in pregame warmups for the first time in nearly a month. However, he did get some first-team reps in practice in preparation for Miami. If King is ruled out, Aaron Philo would be set to make the first start of his career under center

In the Yellow Jackets' 21-6 loss to Virginia Tech, Philo completed just 11 of his 26 pass attempts for 184 yards and an interception. And with King's status up in the air, Philo may not know until right before kickoff whether or not he will draw the start under center

Will Georgia Tech football's Haynes King Play versus Miami?

The final decision on Haynes King's status will all come down to how his body responds to his pregame warmups. For the season, King has thrown for 1,568 yards, eight touchdowns and just 1 interception, while adding 353 yards and six more touchdowns on the ground. His 71.2 completion percentage is the best mark in the ACC this year, and sixth-best in the country.

All eyes will be on Georgia Tech's quarterback situation to see who ends up playing in this huge clash against the Hurricanes, with kickoff being set for 12 P.M. EST.