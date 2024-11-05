ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Miami travels to Georgia Tech, coming off a win, while the Yellow Jackets were off last week, but they looked lifeless in their last time out. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Miami-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

Miami has had a roller coaster of a year despite its undefeated record. It is 9-0, but it has looked mortal, with teams scoring on them thanks to their defense's struggle. Cam Ward has done everything for this team and is a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. This team is entertaining, but they also have talent, and they need to take that next step if they need to put it all together on defense, especially against a solid Georgia Tech team.

Georgia Tech has been a solid team this season. They are 5-4 and have been a fun team overall. They need to bounce back after losing two straight heading into their bye week. The offense is the key for the Yellow Jackets, led by Haynes King under center. Georgia Tech has been a great story so far, and they can make a statement against the Hurricanes at home in Atlanta.

Here are the Miami-Georgia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-Georgia Tech Odds

Miami: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Georgia Tech: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Time: Noon ET/9:00 am PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami offense has been great this season and is the best in the ACC. They are averaging 47.4 points per game and 556.9 total yards per game. Thanks to Heisman favorite Cam Ward under center, they have the best passing game in the conference. He has 3,146 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 67.1% completion percentage. Xavier Restrepo is the best player out wide, with 856 yards and nine touchdowns on 51 receptions. Damien Martinez is the key for the team in the backfield, with 595 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 104 carries. This offense has been great, and they need to do their part again against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

The Miami defense has been inconsistent this season. Statistically, the numbers are solid: They allow 310.7 total yards per game and 22.6 points per game. They allow 215.4 yards through the air and are second in rushing defense, allowing 95.2 per game. Haynes King has been a great playmaker for the Yellow Jackets under center, and the Hurricanes will have their hands full. Miami has a very good pass rush, and they need to be the difference in this game against Georgia Tech.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech has been a great story and is a fun team this season, but their offense has slowed down recently. They are averaging 27.7 points per game and 422.3 total yards per game. Haynes King has been a big key in this offense after playing well last year and being even more comfortable this season. He has 1,568 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and one interception with a 71.2% completion percentage. Out wide, the receivers have been decent at best, with Malik Rutherford leading at 598 yards and two touchdowns on 50 receptions. The running game is the biggest key to their offensive success. Jamal Haynes has been great, with 598 yards and eight touchdowns on 122 carries. They need this offense to show up for any chance against the Hurricanes.

Georgia Tech's defense has been one of the most surprising units in the ACC. They are playing great, allowing 22.4 points and 323.3 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because of how well the Hurricanes pass the ball. They allow 213 yards through the air and 110.3 yards on the ground. This defense is the key in this game because the Hurricanes have been inconsistent this season. The running game makes this team go for the Yellow Jackets and will decide the game against Miami.

Final Miami-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Miami is the better team in this game, and they should win and cover on the road. This will be close at the start of the game, but the Hurricanes are more talented and should eventually pull away and cover on the road. The Hurricanes should cover this game, march on, and hang onto their lead atop the ACC.

Final Miami-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Miami -11.5 (-110)