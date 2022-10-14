Georgia Tech football swipes Alabama’s J Batt to be next athletic director

Georgia Tech football announced a new era when they fired athletic director Todd Stansbury and head coach Geoff Collins after a 1-3 start to the season. Now, the Yellow Jackets are reportedly turning to the Alabama Crimson Tide to replace one-half of that duo, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Alabama’s J Batt, the executive deputy athletic director for the school, is expected to be the finalized hire in the coming days.

J Batt has been at Alabama since 2017 and has served as the University’s Executive Deputy Director of Athletics, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. In that role, Batt has been in charge of overseeing the Crimson Tide foundation, ticket office, TIDE PRIDE, event management and various other duties.

During Batt’s time at Alabama, he has emerged as one of the top fundraisers in the nation, something that clearly caught the attention of Georgia Tech and their football program.

Now, after helping Alabama football’s program stay on top, Batt will be tasked with revamping the Yellow Jackets’ program, which has posted three straight losing seasons under the leadership of Collins and Stansbury.

Perhaps first on Batt’s Georgia Tech football to-do list will be finding a new head coach. Among the possible candidates rumored to be targets are Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who has a connection to the Yellow Jackets.

Now, J Batt brings the Alabama connection. Could O’Brien be headed to the Jackets next? That remains to be seen and is- admittedly- speculation.

What’s most important is that Georgia Tech is on the right path towards revamping their program with the J Batt hire.