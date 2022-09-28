Rumor: The 2 names floated as possible Georgia Tech football head coaching candidates

Georgia Tech ushered in major change to their athletic department on Monday, as they fired athletic director Todd Stansbury and football head coach Geoff Collins. Just a day later, two names are emerging as potential fits for the Georgia Tech football head coaching job, according to the latest rumors, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.

What’s next at Georgia Tech for the AD and coaching search? We dug in on College Football Live with @wendinix. pic.twitter.com/QzE1LozZKt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 28, 2022

Thamel notes that it’s tricky to project names when an athletic director, who would be in charge of making the hire, has yet to be named.

However, the ESPN reporter went on to say the following, “The two names that make the most sense at Georgia Tech are Jamey Chadwell, who’s had unbelievable success at Coastal Carolina, also brings an option element back to Georgia Tech, which had a lot of success with it with Paul Johnson. Then, there’s former Yellow Jacket assistant Bill O’Brien, obviously the former Texans coach who’s been the OC at Alabama.”

Two interesting names there from Thamel. Chadwell, who is a name who had been floated for the vacancy at Nebraska, is definitely attracting attention after leading Coastal Carolina to 11-win seasons in each of the last two years.

If Chadwell is the shiny, new coaching candidate, Bill O’Brien is the seasoned candidate. O’Brien, who was the head coach at both Penn State and with the Texans, has experience as a leader in both pro and college sports.

O’Brien also has the Georgia Tech football pedigree. Whoever the Yellow Jackets choose, they’ll be tasked with turning this program around after three straight losing seasons under Geoff Collins.