It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Northwestern prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia Tech-Northwestern.

The Sunday schedule in college basketball doesn't have too many heavyweight matchups, but this game is one of the more interesting ones on the calendar. Bettors need to take note that this is not a Northwestern home game. This is a neutral-site matchup being played in Milwaukee while the Bucks prepare for the NBA Cup Final in Las Vegas on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Northwestern is 7-3 through 10 games. The Wildcats lost to Dayton, Iowa and Butler. None of those losses are terrible, though the Butler loss might hurt a little on Selection Sunday. The Iowa loss was the most painful. NU led in the final minutes but left the door open for the Hawkeyes, who won on a 30-footer at the buzzer. Northwestern would really like that one back. However, the Wildcats were able to shrug off the Iowa loss by beating a very good Illinois team. Illinois just took No. 1 Tennessee down to the wire this past Saturday. NU's win over Illinois is likely to age well and become a very good data point on Selection Sunday. Now the Wildcats need to take care of business against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are hovering near the .500 mark. They have been beaten up in the nonconference portion of the season. They have lost to some very good teams, such as Cincinnati and Oklahoma, but they also lost to North Florida as well. Georgia Tech has struggled to display much of any consistency, and that's why this game against Northwestern figures to be an uphill battle. NU is not a complete team, but the Wildcats do play solid defense. Georgia Tech will need to execute at a very high level if it wants a reasonable chance of winning.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Northwestern College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Northwestern Odds

Georgia Tech: +6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +210

Northwestern: -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 138.5 (-105)

Under: 138.5 (-115)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Northwestern

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern is not a good shooting team. In nearly every game the Wildcats play this season, they go through at least one really nasty four- or five-minute stretch in which they barely if ever score. If NU goes through another five-minute sequence without scoring more than two points in this game, Georgia Tech can turn that into a 10-2 or 9-2 run which helps the Yellow Jackets stay close enough to cover the spread. Northwestern can be really good at times, but the Wildcats have at least one or two noticeable in-game lapses which either doom them to defeat or, more frequently, prevent them from busting a game wide open. Bettors can trust that Northwestern will go through at least one prolonged rut in a game, enabling the opponent to be competitive versus the spread.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech is simply not a good team. The Yellow Jackets do not play the crisp, polished offense which is likely to exploit Northwestern's weaknesses. Georgia Tech's offense will be swallowed whole by NU's defense, and that's why the Wildcats will cover the spread.

Final Georgia Tech-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Northwestern is significantly better than Georgia Tech. Take NU in this one.

Final Georgia Tech-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Northwestern -6.5