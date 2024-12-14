ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Gonzaga-UConn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga-UConn.

There are a number of high-end college basketball matchups on a big Saturday with a full card of games. This is one of the best. It's Gonzaga versus UConn in Madison Square Garden in New York. This might technically be a neutral-site game, but we all know from watching the Big East Tournament over the years that MSG is basically an extension of Storrs. UConn fans usually dominate the building and make it feel like a Husky home game. UConn will need that crowd to be impactful in this game, given what we have seen from the Huskies so far this season.

UConn memorably lost three straight games in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational. We saw the Huskies get cleanly outplayed by Memphis. Then we saw them blow a late lead to Colorado in an inexplicable meltdown. Then we saw the Huskies get outworked by a faster Dayton team. UConn just doesn't have the same elite athletes it had the past two seasons. That's less a failure on Dan Hurley's part, more a commentary on just how good the 2023 and 2024 Huskies were, and how great they all fit together. Not having the massive presence of Donovan Clingan in the middle is an enormous loss, as is not having Stephon Castle and Cam Spencer. Those were very good players who worked so well together. They were not only skilled in their own right; they were good teammates who knew their roles and could perform them expertly. This new collection of Huskies isn't as good, isn't as cohesive, and isn't as readily able to compensate for the deficiencies and limitations of teammates. It was always going to be really hard to live up to the towering standard set by college basketball's first repeat national championship team since Florida in 2006 and 2007. UConn was bound to run into some harsh realities at some point this season; the fact that this period of adversity has come early in the journey, rather than late, makes plenty of sense. It's up to Dan Hurley to develop this group, knowing it won't be a quick fix.

Gonzaga has shown potential, but the Zags — while having a high ceiling — have let two games slip away. They led West Virginia by five with under 30 seconds left and somehow lost in overtime, allowing a 3-pointer and then giving up a steal followed by a tying score to the Mountaineers, who forced the extra period and controlled it.

Gonzaga led Kentucky by several points late in regulation this past Saturday. The Zags led 50-34 at halftime and appeared well on their way to winning, but they could not hold on down the stretch. The talent to be great is there; the poise great teams display under pressure has not shown up for GU. Mark Few has to cultivate composure and mental toughness on his squad. UConn in New York is just the kind of challenge which can help Gonzaga achieve a mental reset and steer its season in the right direction.

Here are the Gonzaga-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-UConn Odds

Gonzaga: -4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -182

UConn: +4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Gonzaga vs UConn

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Zags' two losses were games in which they had solid leads late in regulation. Gonzaga has not been outplayed yet in a 40-minute regulation game. The Zags just have to handle the last five minutes. If they do that, they will win, probably by more than four points.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskies will be propelled by a partisan New York crowd. Gonzaga has melted under pressure twice this season. UConn can apply enough heat to make the Zags flinch once again.

Final Gonzaga-UConn Prediction & Pick

The spread is way too big to touch. Gonzaga moneyline might be a slight lean, but frankly, we think you should stay away from this game.

Final Gonzaga-UConn Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga moneyline