In a somber moment for the football world, legendary German player and manager Franz Anton Beckenbauer, affectionately known as “Der Kaiser,” has passed away at the age of 78, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Beckenbauer’s legacy extends beyond his era, as he is widely recognized as one of the greatest figures in football history.

Starting his career as a versatile midfielder, Beckenbauer eventually made a name for himself as a central defender. Not only was he a stellar player, but he is also credited with pioneering the modern sweeper (libero) role in football. His impact on the sport is immeasurable.

Beckenbauer’s international career with West Germany is illustrious, earning 103 caps and participating in three FIFA World Cups and two European Championships. A two-time European Footballer of the Year, he holds the unique distinction, alongside Brazil’s Mário Zagallo and France’s Didier Deschamps, of winning the World Cup both as a player and a manager. As captain in 1974 and manager in 1990, he lifted the coveted trophy, marking an unparalleled achievement.

Achieving success at the club level with Bayern Munich, Beckenbauer secured the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1967 and a remarkable three consecutive European Cups from 1974 to 1976. His captaincy during this period made him the first player to lead a club to three European Cup victories.

Beyond his playing days, Beckenbauer contributed to football administration, leading Germany’s successful bid to host the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He served as a key figure in the organizing committee and later became a respected pundit for Sky Germany. Additionally, for 34 years, he shared his insights as a columnist for the tabloid Bild.

While Beckenbauer’s legacy is unparalleled, his later years faced legal scrutiny. In 2016, he was investigated for fraud and money laundering related to the 2006 World Cup bid. The investigation concluded in 2020 without a verdict due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Franz Beckenbauer’s impact on football resonates globally, and his contributions will forever be etched in the history of the beautiful game. As the football community mourns his loss, his memory will continue to inspire future generations.