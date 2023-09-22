Julian Nagelsmann has been appointed as the new manager of the Germany national football team for Euro 2024, taking over from Hansi Flick, who departed after a disappointing run of results, reported by GOAL. Nagelsmann, the former Bayern Munich boss, has signed a contract that will see him in charge until the end of July 2024.

Nagelsmann expressed his excitement about the upcoming European Championship, which will be hosted by Germany, and he sees it as a unique opportunity to achieve something special. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring a successful tournament in front of their home fans and spoke about the camaraderie within the team.

The 36-year-old Nagelsmann is the second-youngest coach to take charge of the German national team, with only Otto Nerz having been younger when he made his debut as the first German coach in 1926.

Julian Nagelsmann takes the reins after Hansi Flick became the first person to be sacked as Germany boss following a 4-1 defeat to Japan. Germany's disappointing performance in the recent World Cup campaign, where they were eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive time, had raised concerns. Hansi Flick managed just 12 wins in 25 matches, leading to his departure.

Julian Nagelsmann's first test as the head coach of the German national team will be during their trip to the United States in October, where they will play friendly matches against the United States and Mexico. All eyes will be on Nagelsmann as he aims to inspire the Euro 2024 hosts to victory next summer.