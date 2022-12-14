By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas has returned to coaching just a few days following the death of his father, Paul Silas. The former All-Star and longtime coach passed away at the age of 79 and worked alongside Stephen on numerous teams. Stephen took a brief leave of absence but now is back leading his team.

Silas returned to the Rockets as they faced off against the Phoenix Suns. He received warm embraces from several members of the Suns, most notably a long hug from fellow head coach Monty Williams. Bismack Biyombo, who played under Paul Silas as a rookie with the Charlotte Bobcats, also came over to Stephen to express his condolences, as did Chris Paul.

According to ESPN, Silas was glad to be back with the Rockets, who beat the Suns 111-97 thanks in large part to Jalen Green’s 26 points. He wasn’t sure if being back on the job helped, but did share an outlook on it that his father probably would have shared with him.

“It was definitely great to be back,” Silas said, via ESPN. “I love these guys. I love this team. I kind of didn’t want the game to end because now it’s like real life starts up again…I don’t know if it makes it easier or not, but my dad was a coach and he would tell me to coach. Get your butt out there and coach. So that’s what I did.”

Silas’ last time working alongside his father came with the Bobcats, who were in the midst of a rebuild. He finds himself in the same situation with the Rockets and will lean on his father’s lessons to help guide him and the team.