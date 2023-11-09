The trailer of the fifth Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire features a brand new villain, Death Chill.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire just dropped its teaser and features a new villain.

The movie will see Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Callie (Carrie Coon), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) return from the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Also returning are some of the OG Ghostbusters: Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson).

The new and old Ghostbusters are set to battle the new villain called the Death Chill.

The teaser begins with a storm on its way to Coney Island and New York City in July. It's Ray who tells everyone that the villain that caused the ice covering the area in the middle of summer has “the power to kill by fear itself.”

The Ghostbusters are now in a familiar space, the iconic New York City firehouse. It is now the home of a top-secret research lab developed by the OGs.

It's not mentioned in the teaser, but according to the movie's synopsis on IMDB, the Death Chill comes from “an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”

Kumail Nanjani and Patton Oswalt also join the cast in figuring out how to fight an entity that turns your veins into rivers of ice and cracks your bones. Oh, let's not forget, “And the last thing you see is your own tear ducts freezing up.”

The video only shows a glimpse of Death Chill, but like Oswalt's character said after being told how this supernatural entity kills, “That's so cool.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will premiere on March 29, 2024.