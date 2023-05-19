Ghostbusters: Afterlife grossed $204 million in 2021, and a sequel was inevitable from Sony. However, despite a long list of the cast returning, the sequel will have to go on without a huge star.

Sigourney Weaver, while promoting her new film Master Gardner, spoke to Collider’s Steve Weintraub and revealed that she won’t be returning for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel after initially joking about playing Slimer’s mother. “No, I mean, I wasn’t asked to be in this Ghostbusters, and I think, you know, a little of us goes a long way,” she said in regard to the Afterlife sequel.

Afterlife is set three decades after Ghostbusters II and follows a pair of siblings, Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace), and their single mother Callie (Carrie Coon). The film also starred Bill Murray, Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd, and, of course, Weaver.

Even if Weaver doesn’t return, Rudd, Wolfhard, Grace, and Coon are all set to return. Additionally, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Sigourney Weaver is a pop culture icon most known for her role as Ellen in Ridley Scott‘s Alien films. In recent years, Weaver appeared in a different sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, and will also appear in the next two sequels as Kiri. She’s also dipped her toe back into the indie scene, as she appeared in Call Jane last year with Elizabeth Banks and is currently promoting Master Gardner by director Paul Schrader.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel will be released on December 20, 2023.