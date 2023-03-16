Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

After a year of being a timed exclusive, Bethesda has finally announced the release date of Ghostwire Tokyo on Xbox, as well as on PC via the PC Game Pass.

Ghostwire: Tokyo Xbox, Game Pass Release Date: April 12, 2023

The game will be arriving on Xbox Series X|S (both direct purchase and through the Xbox Game Pass) and PC via the Game Pass. Players can already play the game on PlayStation 5, as well as on PC via Steam.

The arrival of Ghostwire: Tokyo to other platforms comes alongside the introduction of the Spider’s Thread update. This update introduces This Spider’s Thread, a roguelite game mode separate from the base game. The update will also include new locations to visit, as well as extended story cutscenes. New enemies will also arrive in the game, along with new moves to take care of them. This includes a quick dodge skill, something players have been waiting for for a long time.

For those not familiar with Ghostwire: Tokyo, let me give a quick rundown. Players take control of Akito, a man who was rendered unconscious in a traffic accident. A spirit, only known as KK, decides to possess his body right before a fog covers Shibuya. This fog turns the humans who come into contact with it into a spirit, leaving only their clothes behind. As Akito roams the now-empty streets, a man in a Hannya mask decides to summon evil entities. These evil entities now roam the streets, attacking AKito on sight. It is now up to Akita, as well as the spirit of KK inside him, to stop Hannya and rescue the spirits that have been trapped.

The game is a first-person action-adventure game. Akito must use a combination of physical weapons, as well as spiritual powers, to take down the roaming evil spirits. It’s very similar to Dishonored, where players must combine stealth, fighting, and magical powers to complete their objectives. This game also has open-world mechanics, in that the player can decide to accomplish various side missions to unlock new powers and areas on the map.

If the game piques your interest, you can check out our review for it to see if it is worth your time. Otherwise, you can check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.