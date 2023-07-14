Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to spend his offseason doing his own thing and finding his way onto social media in the meantime. Milwaukee Bucks fans will now be a little anxious at his most recent posting, pitching himself as a future soccer player.

497 498 499 500 Saudi Pro League still need strikers?! 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/euzVhW5XGE — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 14, 2023

Giannis can be seen juggling the ball for around ten seconds before he ultimately loses control. He wonders on the post if any “Saudi Pro League still need strikers,” and although he is undoubtedly kidding, Bucks fans will not be pleased anytime their star teases a departure from Milwaukee. Still, there is virtually a 0% chance that Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't actually suit up for the Bucks next season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The reality is that Giannis will most likely be returning to the Bucks with a vengeance next year after Milwaukee's very disappointing first-round exit. Giannis still has a good amount of work to do to put himself in conversation with the all-time greats, and it is highly unlikely that he is happy with just the one NBA Finals ring he has so far. After this season's playoff debacle against the Miami Heat, Giannis and the Bucks are going to be gunning for a ring every night next year.

In terms of the rest of the Bucks, not much will look different come the start of next season. They resigned both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in NBA free agency, while they lost Joe Ingles and Jevon Carter. They also brought in sharpshooter Malik Beasley and resigned Jae Crowder to make up for the loss of Ingles and Carter.

While Giannis will continue to spend his summer taking advantage of some free time and working on his skills on the soccer pitch, Bucks fans will be ready for next season to start. Expect Antetokounmpo to come hungry and ready to win during the 2023-2024 campaign.