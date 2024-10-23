The Milwaukee Bucks are poised for greatness in the 2024-25 campaign, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is not one to voice fear in any opponent. The two-time MVP, of course, had a clear message for the opposing Philadelphia 76ers ahead of their NBA Opening Night matchup on Wednesday.

“Hustle in silence,” Antetokounmpo posted.

The Bucks and the 76ers have experienced their share of battles against one another. After Milwaukee's collapse in the 2023-24 postseason, they will be eager to get things rolling on a high note against their Eastern Conference rival.

It will be Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the charge for the Bucks to open up the year, as Khris Middleton nurses an ankle injury. The star duo have gone through a full offseason contemplating what went wrong in their first run as teammates, and they should be able to jump out ahead of the standings with a refreshed group.

Bucks preview against the 76ers

The Bucks will have the edge on Wednesday, seeing as how the 76ers will be without stars Joel Embiid and Paul George. Milwaukee came away with just one preseason victory, but the chemistry has begun to take shape throughout training camp with their newest additions.

The organization bolstered the guard position with Gary Trent Jr. and Delon Wright over the offseason, and they've seen a change in the frontcourt with the inclusion of Taurean Prince. The Bucks are hoping to revert back to playing title-winning basketball, and have a great chance to open up with a victory against the hampered 76ers.