The Milwaukee Bucks are coming into the season once again with high expectations, as they go into another year with a championship-level roster. This year they'll have head Doc Rivers to start the season after he joined early last season due to the Bucks firing Adrian Griffin.

Rivers seems to be excited about the upcoming season, and he's ready to silence the haters who are doubting his team.

“I’m literally excited about the team,” Rivers said in an interview with The Athletic. “I am so f—— engaged. I think we got the right group, I just do. And you know, again, as Bill Belichick said, we’re either going to land this f—— plane or we’re going to have a crash landing.”

Doc Rivers isn't worried about the doubters

Doc Rivers is going into his 25th season as a head coach, and he's had all types of expectations written amongst him. The biggest criticism he gets is that he always falls short in certain situations, but Rivers doesn't believe that.

“I’m eighth in wins. I’m fourth in playoff wins,” Rivers said. “My dad used to say something, ‘If somebody said something you would never listen to, why would you ever pay attention to it?’ You know what I mean? “My numbers don’t lie. I’ve coached for 25 years and I’ve had two losing seasons. And the two losing seasons, we were trying to f—— lose, yeah. So I’ve made the playoffs — whatever, I don’t even know — 21 out of 25 years. It’s almost like Deion Sanders said in that interview. There’s nothing you can say or do that’s going to take away from what I’ve done, and I’ll never allow that. “Having said that, I want to do more. And to do more, you have to put yourself in situations where you’re going to be criticized if you don’t do it. And I’m fine with that.”

Next to the Boston Celtics, the Bucks are set to be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference this year. With a year under their belt, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard should be a better duo this season, and they have the pieces surrounding them to help.

Staying healthy will be the biggest concern for the Bucks, as Antetokounmpo has gotten hurt late in the season the past two years, and Khris Middleton has had a few injuries as well. If they can stay away from the injury bug, they'll be the one team that can challenge the Celtics.