Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Fantasy Basketball outlook for 2022-23 NBA season

When the Milwaukee Bucks selected a raw prospect from Greece with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, it was hard to imagine that player would become one of the best in the NBA. Not only did Giannis Antetokounmpo turn out to be the franchise’s star, but he also is one of the faces of basketball.

Since his selection, Milwaukee became a title contender. The team ended up winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2020-21 behind Antetokounmpo’s elite performance in the Finals against the Phoenix Suns. In the title-clinching game, the “Greek Freak” recorded 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Relive the jaw-dropping highlights and historic performances from NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredible 2021 NBA Finals for the @Bucks! pic.twitter.com/x9bRqD8h94 — NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2021

Additionally, he has back-to-back MVP trophies, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-Star selections and recently made the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, just to name a few of his accomplishments. At age 27, Antetokounmpo should still have many prime years left, which makes him a great pick in fantasy basketball leagues.

With that being said, here is the fantasy basketball outlook for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2022-23 fantasy basketball outlook

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 29.9 points per game, plus 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Additionally, he recorded 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals a night. He also shot 55.3% from the field and 72.2% on free throws, a big improvement after two seasons shooting below 70%.

His numbers do not only show great individual performance, but plays a critical role in the Bucks’ recent success. Prior to Antetokounmpo’s first All-Star appearance, Milwaukee made the playoffs only three times in 10 years. The team has advanced to the postseason every year since, including two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and a championship in 2020-21.

It is no secret the “Greek Freak” is one of the best players in the world. Over the summer, he was named to the EuroBasket All-Tournament Team after being the top scorer with an average of 29.3 points.

After the Bucks missed out on repeating as champions last season, fans can expect another stellar year from Antetokounmpo. By the end of 2022-23, it would not be a surprise to see him with another MVP under his belt. Also, Milwaukee is one of the favorites to win the East and compete for its second title in three years.

Regarding fantasy basketball, Antetokounmpo is by far the best power forward in the league. Not only he can score 30-plus every night, but his all-around game makes him a perfect pick. He is not a stranger to triple-doubles, ranking in the top-20 all-time with 29. His long arms make him an elite defender whose an imminent threat to rack up blocks and steals.

Still, there are a couple of minor issues worth noting.

Antetokounmpo’s biggest weakness remains his outside shot. Last season, he only made 29.3% of his 3-pointers while taking 3.6 shots per game. Another thing that raises eyebrows is that he played less than 70 games for the third straight year. This is mostly due to his high usage, which makes head coach Mike Budenholzer rest him so he’s as fresh as possible for the playoffs.

Despite all of that, Antetokounmpo is still a generational talent. The NBA world feels his dominance every single night. His long arms and legs, hard-earned strength and incredible dexterity for a player his size make Antetokounmpo almost impossible to guard, especially in transition, where he can easily attack the rim using his Euro step and avoid defenders.

Every fantasy basketball team owner would be glad to have Antetokounmpo on the roster. He can produce in nearly every area of the court, compensating for weaker players on any squad. Antetokounmpo should be a top-five lock and candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in every fantasy basketball league.