2 Giants first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New York Giants are entering a year that promises to be one filled with transitions. After all, the franchise ushered in a new regime, with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen taking hold of the reins this offseason.

The Giants know they’re not going to be competing for playoff spots anytime soon. But they’d like to see the team- especially the quarterback Daniel Jones- take a step forward in 2022.

It starts in training camp and the preseason. Jones is one of several projected starters who the Giants will be watching closely in August- and when the calendar turns to September. That said, which New York players are on shaky ground at training camp?

Which players are in danger of losing their starting jobs ahead of the 2022 NFL season? That’s what we’ll discuss here. Let’s get to it!

Giants First-Stringers In Danger Of Losing Starting Jobs In 2022

2. Darius Slayton

Technically, Darius Slayton isn’t a first stringer. On the Giants’ unofficial depth chart, Slayton was listed behind the likes of Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and even rookie second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson.

Still, that’s pretty surprising, given the fact that the 25-year-old has started 29 of 43 games in three seasons and had led the Giants in receiving yards in his first two campaigns in the NFL.

However, his performances at 2022 training camp have been uneven at best. Slayton has spent much of his time with the second and third-team offenses, even when fellow wideouts Golladay and Toney were unable to take the practice field due to injury. Not a good sign.

To make matters worse, Slayton’s name popped up throughout the offseason as a possible name for Schoen, who was desperately trying to free the franchise some cap space, to cut bait with.

That means that not only is Slayton in danger of losing out on a starting role, but his roster spot is also in jeopardy. Of course, there’s still time for the Auburn product to regain his footing. But not a whole lot of time.

Things will have to get better quick for Darius Slayton, who is on shaky footing heading into the preseason.

1. Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is trying to prove to the Giants that he’s the guy. He hasn’t been awful at training camp by any means, but he certainly doesn’t have fans dreaming about ticker tape parades either.

Look, no one is expecting Super Bowls out of Jones. But Giants fans don’t want to see the same kinds of mistakes being made over and over again. And that’s exactly what’s happening at training camp.

Jones is overthrowing guys, underthrowing guys, missing guys to the left, etc. He’s also had some fine moments. However, one bad moment stands out.

There appeared to be a miscommunication on a play, with Daboll not too pleased on the sideline. Out came Jones and in came backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a play. It was only one play- and it’s far too early to say that Jones is on the roster hot seat.

Another couple of days like Monday– and he will be, though. The Giants had better hope that Jones looks better in the preseason.