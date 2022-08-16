At Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the New York Giants faced the New England Patriots to kick off their preseason schedule on Thursday night. The Giants prevailed, 23-21.

The second team took over after the starters had played just two series and continued to play until intermission. The third team and deep reserves then entered the game in an effort to establish themselves for prospective roster spots.

Both teams had the customary ups and downs of a first preseason game, but eventually, the Giants performed well enough to clinch the victory. Having said that, there are a few Giants players whose stocks dipped after the preseason opener.

3 Giants players who struggled in preseason opener

3. Shane Lemieux

On Thursday night, during the New York Giants’ opening offensive series, guard Shane Lemieux limped up. He originally stayed in the game, but once the drive was over, he went to the locker room. Lemieux eventually made his appearance wearing a walking boot. He was ruled out by the Giants because of a toe ailment.

This was obviously a big blow to Lemieux, who’s currently in the second unit of the team’s initial depth chart.

It’s also a huge concern for a Giants squad already dealing with quite a few injury ramifications.

The Giants have already cut swing tackle Matt Gono’s contract this summer due to a neck issue that some fear may end his career and lost rookie tackle Marcus McKethan to an ACL tear. While on PUP, it’s unclear when center Nick Gates (leg) and tackle Matt Peart (knee) will be able to play again.

The Giants are already in the red due to the limited cap space they have. They are now holding their breath, which is a feeling that they are all too acquainted with because they cannot afford to lose Lemieux for a lengthy period of time.

2. Aaron Robinson

The Giants’ No. 2 cornerback, Aaron Robinson, appeared to be very rusty in the first quarter. He was penalized twice in the end zone. One was for taunting and again for holding. He also allowed large gains for the Patriots. New England beat him twice deep down the sideline.

The Patriots then scored a touchdown on the second play inside the end zone. Overall, Robinson showed some competitiveness, but he still needs to clean plenty up.

Throughout the entirety of their second drive, the Patriots viciously targeted Robinson. He received a holding penalty in the end zone when he gave up a deep throw of 33 yards and a 2-yard touchdown. Robinson made good plays twice, but he also received penalties in those.

A pass breakup by Robinson on a long ball was nullified by an Andrew Adams penalty for unlawful contact. Then, when Robinson raised his arms to indicate incomplete after intercepting a ball in the end zone, the refs penalized him for taunting.

Here is the reality of the situation. Until Robinson demonstrates that he is capable of handling breaks of the game, teams will continue to focus on him.

1. Kenny Golladay

In 2021, Kenny Golladay did not score any touchdowns, and nothing has changed. Golladay appeared careless during his little time on the field in the opener, even though it is only the preseason.

On the first drive, Jones unsuccessfully targeted Golladay twice. Third-and-6 from the New England seven-yard line was the second target. On a short slant at the two-yard line, Daniel Jones hit Golladay in his jersey number. It could have been a first down or possibly a score, but it just did not turn out that way. Golladay dropped the ball.

3rd down and…. Kenny Golladay drops it. pic.twitter.com/u5nLX1nZ7h — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 11, 2022

That forced the Giants to settle for a field goal.

It may seem absurd to place too much emphasis on a play in the first quarter given that it is still only the preseason. Still, it was a “must have it” moment for this Giants offense. There is no doubting the momentum if the Giants score on their opening possession by kicking the ball into the end zone.

Golladay earns a lot of money making those plays. In a scenario with no pressure, however, he could not get it done. He needs to get the job done for the Giants. It’s as simple as that.