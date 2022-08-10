4 bold predictions for Giants preseason opener vs Patriots

The New York Giants will take on the New England Patriots in their 2022 preseason opener. This isn’t exactly Super Bowls XLII or XLVI, but any Giants, Patriots contest is always at least interesting. Ahead of this matchup, here are four bold preseason Giants Week 1 predictions.

Giants Preseason Week 1 Predictions

4. Fans will see most of the Giants starters (at least for a brief time)

For teams with playoff expectations like the Patriots, one, two, or even no series in the first preseason game of the year is the norm. However, for the Giants Week 1 preseason game, we’re likely to see more from the Giants starters.

In fact, new head coach Brian Daboll has basically confirmed this. He recently told Giants media that “all our guys” who are healthy will suit up to play in the opener vs. the Patriots.

Brian Daboll says he anticipates “all of our guys” playing vs New England in preseason opener — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 7, 2022

Outside of maybe Saquon Barkley, there really aren’t any Giants who are so valuable right now that Daboll needs to ease them into the season. The more valuable pieces — Daniel Jones, the first-round rookies, the veteran offensive and defensive lineman — might not play much, but it sure sounds like they will play.

3. GM Joe Schoen will look like a genius

Former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen took over as Giants GM from Dave Gettleman and endeared himself to Giants fans simply by not falling all over himself in the draft.

The bold Giants Week 1 prediction here is that Schoen will gain near-cult hero status after the preseason opener.

GMs can go from geniuses to dunces quickly in the NFL, but after the Giants preseason game vs. the Patriots, Schoen will be on the former side of that scale.

So far in Giants training camp, EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5) and OT Evan Neal (No. 7) seem to hold starting spots already. Wan’Dale Robinson (No. 43) is also listed as a starter for the first Giants preseason game, with Kadarius Toney still dealing with nagging injuries.

Joshua Ezeudu (No. 67) is the backup right now at LG and LT, and Daniel Bellinger (No. 112) is TE1 vs. the Pats. On the defensive side of the ball, LB Darrian Beavers (No. 182), CB Cor’Dale Flott (No. 81), and S Yusuf Corker (undrafted) are all legitimately vying for playing time.

The Giants Week 1 preseason game should mean big things from all these players, making Schoen look good.

2. Tyrod Taylor will outperform Daniel Jones

There are two reasons bold Giants prediction No. 2 is that Tyrod Taylor will outperform Daniel Jones. One is that he will likely get more playing time tonight, and two is that he already is in Giants training camp.

The best long-term move for the New York Giants this season is to play Jones come hell or high water. Best case, he makes a leap under Daboll and becomes a 25-year-old franchise QB. Worst case, he flops, the Giants lose a ton of games, and then have a shot at one of the six or more potential franchise signal-callers coming out in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Either way, Jones will be the starter for the Giants Week 1 game in the regular season. Still, the veteran Taylor, who replaced Jones in practice as QB1 this week after the younger passer struggled, will look like the better quarterback vs. the Patriots.

1. Brian Daboll’s offense will look amazing

Topping the above bold Giants predictions, there are actually three reasons No. 1 will come true. One is that Brian Daboll is an innovative offensive coach whose scheme and play-calling are a massive upgrade over Jason Garrett. Two is that, as mentioned above, he will play more legit NFL players this game than the Patriots will.

The third reason is that there is no one in this world who cares less about NFL preseason games and gives away less during them than Bill Belichick.

For New York (and Daboll’s offense, specifically), this Giants Week 1 preseason game is an opportunity. For Belichick and the Patriots, it is nothing more than an inconvenience.

Daboll’s offense will look amazing tonight because Bill Belichick will make sure of it by doing the least amount of defensive scheming possible.