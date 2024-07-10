In episode two of the offseason edition of Hard Knocks with the New York Giants, there was an interesting moment during the team's combine interview with Marvin Harrison Jr., as wide receiver coach Mike Groh pointed out an errant throw, seeing if Harrison would place blame on the quarterback. He did not take the bait.

Mike Groh asked Marvin Harrison Jr. what he would say to the quarterback after film of a bad throw was shown.

“Oh I don't say nothing to quarterbacks,” Harrison said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “I don't say nothing to quarterbacks.”

Groh responded by saying, “I mean that's a s**t throw, right?” Drawing a laugh from Giants general manager Joe Schoen. Harrison still refused to take the bait.

“I mean, I can make the play. I can make the play, still,” Harrison said. “I will never say anything to the quarterback. I always blame it on myself.”

It was an interesting dynamic, and this exchange paints Harrison in a good light. It could be seen as a good sign for his time that is coming ahead for the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants were not in a position to draft Harrison, as he went with the No. 4 pick, and New York went with LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick. Footage of the Giants' combine interview with him was revealed as well.

Malik Nabers' meeting with Brian Daboll, Giants

Regarding Malik Nabers, footage was shown of head coach Brian Daboll talking to Joe Schoen about him, and raving about his film. Then they showed Nabers' interview, in which Daboll asked him how he handles losing and how he handles not getting the ball.

As far as losing, Nabers admitted he does not take it well, saying that he hates it more than he likes winning. He also admitted that he does get frustrated when he does not get the ball, because he knows that plays are designed for him to get open and make an impact.

Daboll seemed to appreciate the honesty from Nabers, saying that is what he wanted do hear. Daboll also said that he loses it at times, which drew a laugh from Schoen. This is an interesting comment, which could be a display of self awareness, given the reported tension with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Daboll also emphasized to Nabers that he has to channel that anger in the right way.

Nabers should be the focal point of the Giants' offense right away in his rookie season. With the departure of Saquon Barkley, if Nabers is who many evaluators think, he will be an impact player right away. It will be interesting to see if Nabers' frustration does show at any point this season, whether that be lack of targets or just losing games in general. The Giants do not have high expectations from the outside, but they are trying to bounce back to their 2022 form, when they made a surprising run to the playoffs.