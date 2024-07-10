Episode two of the offseason edition of Hard Knocks with the New York Giants dropped on Tuesday, and in the episode, there was footage of head coach Brian Daboll talking through x's and o's on the whiteboard at the NFL Combine with top quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and most importantly, Drake Maye, who they tried to trade up the third pick with the New England Patriots to get. In the footage revealed with Maye and Daboll, you can see why the Giants wanted to make the move and make him their next franchise quarterback.

There were reports of the Giants and Patriots talking about a trade up until a few hours before the NFL Draft, and ultimately New England decided to stay put and take Maye. The Giants did have a chance to take JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix with the No. 6 pick as well, but decided against that, selecting Malik Nabers and sticking with Daniel Jones for at least one more season.

Interestingly, in the episode, there is footage and audio of Giants general manager going down to the Patriots' suite at the NFL Combine to tell Eliot Wolf that he is interested in trading up from No. 6 to No. 3, and that if they were going to move the pick, to call him. Based on reports, we knew that the Giants were interested, but that conversation all but confirms that Joe Schoen was looking to move up for a quarterback. It will be interesting to see whether or not Joe Schoen and Eliot Wolf had more conversations leading up to the draft, and how close a deal was if there were more conversations.

Brian Daboll's NFL Combine interview strategy with Giants

The Giants likely knew they had no chance to move up to get Caleb Williams, who was selected No. 1 by the Chicago Bears, but the footage that is shown of him with Daboll is interesting as well. It reveals Daboll's tactics for combine interviews with quarterbacks, as with Williams, he asked if he had one pass play to run the whole game, what it would be.

As you can see, Daboll talked through the x's and o's of the play, as well as the terminology, and related to Williams by explaining the experience he had with Brett Favre running that play. It shows how meeting with quarterbacks can help with evaluations, even if you do not end up drafting that player.

Daniel Jones' contract situation

Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants last offseason, which leads many to believe that he is around for the long haul. He might, but the structure of the deal gives the Giants the opportunity to move on than most people who do not follow the team would expect.

After this season, the Giants can cut Jones for a $22 million dead cap hit. Due to that, it will be a huge year in 2024 for him, as he could be on the way out if he does not perform well. It would be a seamless transition if the Giants do want to move on and are in position to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 draft.