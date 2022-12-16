By Steve Zavala · 4 min read

The New York Giants have a crucial game coming up, as they will meet the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

It was only over a week ago that the Giants and Commanders squared off in what turned out to be a thrilling NFC East matchup. In the end, the Giants mustered up a combined one scoring drive in the second half and overtime, as they finished with a 20-20 tie on the day.

This time around, the stakes are even higher for the Giants as they prepare to clash with Washington for the final time in the regular season this year. Daniel Jones and company have failed to win their last four games. More so, a loss for the Giants could provide the likes of the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers with a glimmer of hope to move into the No. 7 seed in the conference.

For the Giants to come away victorious in Week 15, they must achieve each of these three feats.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Giants finally slow down Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin is one player who simply loves to face the Giants.

McLaurin has tallied 70-plus receiving yards in all six of his career meetings against the Giants. His last encounter against Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s side came in Week 13 when he logged eight receptions for 105 receiving yards and one touchdown catch.

Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau was provided with the responsibility to shadow McLaurin for much of the contest, and he had a difficult time slowing down the former Ohio State standout. Moreau covered McLaurin on 97.6 percent of snaps, and he allowed five receptions for 74 receiving yards, including the wideout’s 19-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

Terry McLaurin breaks a tackle and scores! 📺: #WASvsNYG on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/OXYVVHbGn9pic.twitter.com/NvEa0hFqQD — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022

Taking into account his sheer speed and physicality, Moreau has what it takes to put together a bounce-back performance against McLaurin in coverage in Week 15. And at the least, Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale must be open to providing Moreau with safety help in an effort to help eliminate McLaurin as a downfield option for Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

For Daboll, he is well aware that it will take a collective effort from the defense to limit McLaurin’s production in Week 15.

“Well, when you have those really elite receivers, most of the time, they’re going to get some yards,” Daboll said during a press conference on Wednesday. “You got to try to prevent the real big ones — the ones that are 50, 60 yards. You got to tackle well. They’re going to give him his targets. He’s one heck of a football player. So, it’s going to take all 11 guys.

“When you play an elite receiver like that, it takes everybody: It takes the (pass) rush. It takes the coverage. It takes tackling. And you understand, they’re probably going to get some, too. Most elite receivers do.”

2. Saquon Barkley records 200-plus total yards against the Commanders

It has been quite a while since Saquon Barkley last placed the Giants offense on his back with a prolific outing. The fifth-year running back is on a streak of four straight games with under 100 yards from scrimmage recorded. In the Week 14 home defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, he combined for 48 yards from scrimmage and took part in 31 percent of snaps on offense, as the team elected to play it safe with his nagging neck injury.

Barkley should rebound in Week 14 with a 200-plus total yards performance, which is just what the offense is in dire need of at this stage in the campaign.

1. Giants end their winless streak with a victory over Washington

The Giants need a statement performance in the second half of the year, and they should orchestrate just that against the Commanders.

In the big picture, Daboll well recognizes the importance of this upcoming game for his team, especially considering its 0-3-1 record in divisional contests.

“I think every game you have to be urgent,” Daboll said. “You have to be urgent in Week 1 against Tennessee just like you have to be urgent here. It’s a division game, so that’s always important. We haven’t done very well in the division, obviously. So again, our urgency and our preparation really never changes based on who we play or when we play them.

“I think you have to have that all the time. … This game means it’s really the start of the fourth quarter (of the season), if you will — that game in between we had. Two teams that have winning records that are in the division playing one another. I think everybody understands that this game is important.”

The Giants sure could use a convincing victory over the Commanders to begin to turn the tide on their season.