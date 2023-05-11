The New York Giants roster is pretty much set heading into the slow period of the NFL offseason after the 2023 NFL Draft. While the G Men may make a few changes around the edges between now and late July when Giants training camp kicks off, we pretty much know what the team will look like at this point. With that in mind, here is the updated Giants depth chart with every starter now that the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone.

Offense

Quarterback: Daniel Jones

Running Back: Saquon Barkley

Wide Receiver 1: Isaiah Hodgins

Wide Receiver 2: Darius Slayton

Wide Receiver 3: Parris Campbell

Tight End: Darren Waller

Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas

Left Guard: Ben Bredeson

Center: John Michael Schmitz

Right Guard: Mark Glowinski

Right Tackle: Evan Neal

The Giants roster on offense is relatively set in stone heading into Giants training camp this summer. Quarterback Daniel Jones got a big new contract, and Saquon Barkley got the franchise tag. So, they will be back in their starting positions on the Giants depth chart.

The offensive line is also set at four of the five positions, as long as rookie center and second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, John Michael Schmitz, takes over in the middle as the team expects him to do. Left guard is the one spot up for grabs.

Ben Bredson, who started eight games last season is the presumed starter right now, although he’ll face an intense Giants training camp battle from second-year player Joshua Ezeudu, who started two games last season if he can come back healthy after offseason neck surgery.

As far as pass-catchers go, Darren Waller is now the no-doubt TE1 on the Giants depth chart, with second-year TE Daniel Bellinger right behind him as TE2. The real intrigue comes at the WR position.

All three starting spots are up for grabs ahead of the 2023 season. Returning veterans Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton are the most likely starters, with free-agent acquisition Parris Campbell probably starting in the slot.

However, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt will challenge for time at wideout, and veterans Jamison Crowder and Sterling Shepard are solid backups who could play if the other WRs falter. The real wild cards on the Giants roster are Collin Johnson, who looked promising last year before an Achilles injury ended his season. And undrafted rookie Bryce Ford-Wheaton is an enticing prospect who reminds many of DK Metcalf, and he could make the roster, too.

Defense

Defensive End: A’Shawn Robinson

Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence

Defensive End: Leonard Williams

Outside Linebacker: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Inside Linebacker 1: Bobby Okereke

Inside Linebacker 2: Darrian Beavers

Outside Linebacker: Azeez Ojulari

Cornerback 1: Adoree’ Jackson

Cornerback 2: Deonte Banks

Nickel Corner: Darnay Holmes

Strong Safety: Jason Pinnock

Free Safety: Xavier McKinney

There is almost no drama on the Giants depth chart on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive line is fully set, and the only thing to watch is if the team signs any free agents there as A’Shawn Robinson and Leonard Williams are in the last years of their current deals.

One of the big offseason free-agent signings for the Giants was former Indianapolis Colts LB Bobby Okereke. And Darrian Beavers should be next to him, unless one of last year’s LBs, Jarrad Davis and Micah McFadden, can unexpectedly unseat him.

Finally, in the secondary, the Giants depth chart is also intrigue-free, as long as 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick Deonte Banks becomes an immediate starter. The Giants have gone heavy on DBs in the last few drafts, and Cor’Dale Flott and Dane Belton are two names to watch if they take a leap in Year 2.

Special Teams

Kicker: Graham Gano

Holder: Jamie Gillan

Long-snapper: Casey Kreiter

Punter: Jamie Gillan

Punt return: Adoree’ Jackson

Kick return: Gary Brightwell

Punter Jamie Gillan and kicker Graham Gano are the only two specialists at their position on the Giants roster right now, and Gillan recently signed a new deal, so they should be the starters in Week 1.

However, it wouldn’t be a total shock in New York brought in some young competition for Gano during Giants training camp.

As for the returners, Adoree’ Jackson and Gary Brightwell are solid players in their roles. CB Darnay Jackson is another player to watch, though, as a kick returner.

And last but not least, the team re-signed long-snapper Casey Kreiter to a one-year deal this offseason. He’s been on the team since 2020 and has done a solid job. It is worth noting, though, that Big Blue also signed University of North Carolina-Charlotte long-snapper Cameron Lyons, so there will be a thrilling LS competition in Giants training camp in 2023.