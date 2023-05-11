The New York Giants roster is pretty much set heading into the slow period of the NFL offseason after the 2023 NFL Draft. While the G Men may make a few changes around the edges between now and late July when Giants training camp kicks off, we pretty much know what the team will look like at this point. With that in mind, here is the updated Giants depth chart with every starter now that the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone.
Offense
Quarterback: Daniel Jones
Running Back: Saquon Barkley
Wide Receiver 1: Isaiah Hodgins
Wide Receiver 2: Darius Slayton
Wide Receiver 3: Parris Campbell
Tight End: Darren Waller
Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas
Left Guard: Ben Bredeson
Center: John Michael Schmitz
Right Guard: Mark Glowinski
Right Tackle: Evan Neal
The Giants roster on offense is relatively set in stone heading into Giants training camp this summer. Quarterback Daniel Jones got a big new contract, and Saquon Barkley got the franchise tag. So, they will be back in their starting positions on the Giants depth chart.
The offensive line is also set at four of the five positions, as long as rookie center and second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, John Michael Schmitz, takes over in the middle as the team expects him to do. Left guard is the one spot up for grabs.
Ben Bredson, who started eight games last season is the presumed starter right now, although he’ll face an intense Giants training camp battle from second-year player Joshua Ezeudu, who started two games last season if he can come back healthy after offseason neck surgery.
As far as pass-catchers go, Darren Waller is now the no-doubt TE1 on the Giants depth chart, with second-year TE Daniel Bellinger right behind him as TE2. The real intrigue comes at the WR position.
All three starting spots are up for grabs ahead of the 2023 season. Returning veterans Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton are the most likely starters, with free-agent acquisition Parris Campbell probably starting in the slot.
However, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt will challenge for time at wideout, and veterans Jamison Crowder and Sterling Shepard are solid backups who could play if the other WRs falter. The real wild cards on the Giants roster are Collin Johnson, who looked promising last year before an Achilles injury ended his season. And undrafted rookie Bryce Ford-Wheaton is an enticing prospect who reminds many of DK Metcalf, and he could make the roster, too.
Defense
Defensive End: A’Shawn Robinson
Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence
Defensive End: Leonard Williams
Outside Linebacker: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Inside Linebacker 1: Bobby Okereke
Inside Linebacker 2: Darrian Beavers
Outside Linebacker: Azeez Ojulari
Cornerback 1: Adoree’ Jackson
Cornerback 2: Deonte Banks
Nickel Corner: Darnay Holmes
Strong Safety: Jason Pinnock
Free Safety: Xavier McKinney
There is almost no drama on the Giants depth chart on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive line is fully set, and the only thing to watch is if the team signs any free agents there as A’Shawn Robinson and Leonard Williams are in the last years of their current deals.
One of the big offseason free-agent signings for the Giants was former Indianapolis Colts LB Bobby Okereke. And Darrian Beavers should be next to him, unless one of last year’s LBs, Jarrad Davis and Micah McFadden, can unexpectedly unseat him.
Finally, in the secondary, the Giants depth chart is also intrigue-free, as long as 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick Deonte Banks becomes an immediate starter. The Giants have gone heavy on DBs in the last few drafts, and Cor’Dale Flott and Dane Belton are two names to watch if they take a leap in Year 2.
Special Teams
Kicker: Graham Gano
Holder: Jamie Gillan
Long-snapper: Casey Kreiter
Punter: Jamie Gillan
Punt return: Adoree’ Jackson
Kick return: Gary Brightwell
Punter Jamie Gillan and kicker Graham Gano are the only two specialists at their position on the Giants roster right now, and Gillan recently signed a new deal, so they should be the starters in Week 1.
However, it wouldn’t be a total shock in New York brought in some young competition for Gano during Giants training camp.
As for the returners, Adoree’ Jackson and Gary Brightwell are solid players in their roles. CB Darnay Jackson is another player to watch, though, as a kick returner.
And last but not least, the team re-signed long-snapper Casey Kreiter to a one-year deal this offseason. He’s been on the team since 2020 and has done a solid job. It is worth noting, though, that Big Blue also signed University of North Carolina-Charlotte long-snapper Cameron Lyons, so there will be a thrilling LS competition in Giants training camp in 2023.