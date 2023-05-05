The New York Giants had a great 2023 NFL Draft. The team filled holes and added depth at positions of need all around the roster. Now that the draft is in the past, though, there are still some interesting NFL free agents available that the team should consider. Here are the three potential Giants free agent targets this NFL offseason.

Before the NFL draft, the Giants had needs at wide receiver, running back, interior offensive line, pass rush, and in the secondary. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll did a great job bringing in talent at WR, RB, C, and CB in this year’s draft.

Now, as the 2023 NFL offseason rolls along, there are a few more tweaks to make at guard, safety, and pass rusher. With those as the last remaining thin spots, the three Giants free agents that they need to target this NFL offseason are Daron Harmon, Justin Pugh, and Leonard Floyd.

S Duron Harmon

Longtime New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon signed with his former coach Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders last season to be a leader on the defense and a mentor to a young secondary group.

Through injuries and poor performance, Harmon ended up stepping in as the starter for 16 games and putting up career-highs in tackles (86) and forced fumbles (two).

This is exactly the type of player the Giants need at safety in 2023.

Right now, the Giants starting safeties are 23-year-old Xavier McKinney and borderline starter Bobby McCain, who the G Men signed from the Washington Commanders this NFL free-agent period. The secondary will also heavily feature corners 25 years old and younger, like 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes, Trey Hawkins, and Nick McCloud.

If Harmon can come in a mentor these players to help them become better players, that is worth this Giants free agent signing alone. However, if one of these players falters, like McCain, who is not all that physical, Harmon can come in and be a steadying force at the back of the New York defense.

That might be the worst-case scenario with all the young talent the Giants have in the secondary, but being prepared for every eventuality is a hallmark of true NFL contenders.

OG Justin Pugh

The Giants offensive line between tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal was a bit of a mess heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Second-round pick John Michael Schmitz changed that, at least at the center position.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That said, guard is still an issue, particularly on the left side next to Thomas.

Mark Glowinski is a solid starter on the right side. But Ben Bredeson and Joshua Ezeudu will battle for the job on the left, and frankly, neither is likely to be a plus starter at the position.

That means it’s time to bring back Justin Pugh.

Pugh was the Giants’ first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, and he started all 63 games he played in for the team through 2017. He then started 56 more games for the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately for Pugh, he tore his ACL in Week 6 last season. He does seem on track to make it back for 2023, though, and bringing him in this NFL offseason as a mid- or late-season starting option at guard if Bredeson or Ezeudu falters would be a smart play for the G Men.

EDGE Leonard Floyd

The biggest thing the Giants didn’t get in the 2023 NFL Draft was a high-end pass rusher to pair with last year’s first-round pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Opposite Thibodeaux on the Giants depth chart right now in the NFL offseason is third-year player Azeez Ojulari, who has a lot of promise, but struggled with injuries last season. Still, he had 5.5 sacks in just seven games.

This means the best type of player to bring in is a veteran pass-rush specialist who can take some snaps and pressure off Ojulari and maybe even play with the two young edge rushers on high-leverage passing downs.

That player is current NFL free agent Leonard Floyd.

Floyd has 47.5 career sacks and put up his three best seasons in that statistical category in the last three years. He will be 31 when the season starts, but he still has great value as a pass-rush specialist.

Floyd might demand more money than the Giants can provide, but if he wants to join a contender for a little less on his contract, New York is an excellent option where he can contribute to a playoff team with Super Bowl aspirations this season.