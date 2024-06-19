One of the greatest baseball players who ever lived has peacefully passed away. Beloved San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays died at the age of 93 on Tuesday afternoon, per the franchise's official X account. He leaves fans with countless memories that are immortalized in MLB history.

Earlier in the week, Mays announced in a statement that he would not be attending Thursday's game between the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field, the place he briefly called home while playing for the Birmingham Black Barons in the Negro League. At just 17 years old, he helped the team reach the Negro World Series in 1948.

The MLB organized the proceedings in Birmingham to honor him and others who played in this unimaginably challenging era. A ceremony will now be held ahead of the St. Louis-San Fran matchup to pay tribute to “The Say Hey Kid,” per MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Mays was a true five-tool player who dazzled the entire baseball world and resonated with aspiring athletes for decades. The World Series champion and two-time MVP batted .301 with 660 home runs, 3,293 hits, 1,909 RBIs, a .940 OPS and 525 doubles in 22 MLB seasons (all but two with Giants). It is an all-time great career that earned him Hall of Fame enshrinement in 1979, and a special place among the most prominent sports figures in the 20th Century.

Of course, Willie Mays' legacy still carries on today. His transcendent impact is being felt in the wake of his passing.

Rob Manfred, fans react to Willie Mays' passing

“All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began,” Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime…His incredible achievements and statistics do not begin to describe the awe that came with watching Willie Mays dominate the game in every way imaginable. We will never forget this true Giant on and off the field.”

As part of the Rickwood Field festivities, the Double-A Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox) battled the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) in baseball's oldest ballpark on Tuesday night. The news of Mays' passing was announced during the game and instantly elicited an outpouring of applause and emotion, via Megan Scarano of ABC 33/40 News.

Expand Tweet

The crowd's response illustrates the enduring effect the 24-time All-Star (MLB played two Midsummer Classics per season from 1959-62) and 12-time Gold Glover had on people all across the country. He made it his mission to entertain the fans who spent their hard-earned money to attend a baseball game.

Everyone who knows of the man is familiar with his crowning moment– a stellar over-the-shoulder snag at the fabled Polo Grounds in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, dubbed simply “The Catch.” But Mays is defined by more than one iconic feat. Whether it be in the field, batter's box or in a stickball street game with kids, the center fielder effortlessly gave people an experience they would remember for the rest of their lives.

And he did so in spite of constant obstacles.

Willie Mays defied the odds time and time again

Mays served in the military for nearly two years before returning to have one of his best seasons in 1954, which culminated in an MVP crown, batting title and World Series championship. He was then forced to adjust to significant change when the Giants moved from New York to San Francisco in 1958. No matter the responsibilities thrust upon him, the Alabama native displayed remarkable ability, leadership and perseverance.

While Willie Mays retired with the New York Mets in 1973, his involvement in baseball was far from over. He continued to touch many younger players throughout his post-MLB life, both through his generosity and wisdom.

“I got to tell him that he was the greatest player I ever saw,” 1979 co-MVP and multi-time World Series winner Keith Hernandez said during the Mets broadcast, via SNY.

“I’ll never forget this day when I walked in and heard, ‘that’s that boy who wears his hat like this,'” former Cy Young and champion CC Sabathia posted on X. ”RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts.”

With Mays now gone from this world, it is up to baseball to make sure that his supreme contributions and presence are forever ingrained in the game.