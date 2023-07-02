The New York Giants are going into the 2023 season with quite a bit of confidence in themselves. That's because they were successful under first-year head coach Brian Daboll a year ago, and there is every belief in the New York metropolitan area that the Giants can build off that success.

New York finished third in the NFC East with a 9-7-1 record. Despite finishing behind the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants did well enough to make the playoffs.

It was the first time the Giants made the playoffs since the 2016 season. They made the most of their postseason opportunity by beating the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings on the road. While the Giants were hammered by the Eagles in the divisional playoffs, the arrow is clearly pointing up.

Optimism comes naturally after success in the first year of a coaching regime. However, another round of success does not necessarily follow. The Giants are not an impervious team and they have several areas of weakness — just like every other team in the league.

Biggest offseason moves may not be enough

The Giants tried to address those areas of need in the offseason. Their biggest moves were the signing of free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end Darren Waller. They also drafted cornerback Deonte Banks of Maryland and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee.

The additions of Crowder, Waller and Hyatt were designed to help the Giants become more dominant and explosive in the passing game. Those moves may still not be enough talent to compete with the better teams in the league.

The Giants are committed to Daniel Jones at quarterback, and while he was able to deliver a Wild Card playoff victory over the Vikings, he is far from a finished product. He was able to take advantage of a substandard defense in that game. That is not satisfactory. He will need to improve if he is going to lead his team to victories over elite defenses.

The Giants could not be faulted if they wanted to improve their run defense or their secondary. The belief here is that they need to improve their wide receiver crew. Crowder and Hyatt could help them in that area, but that's not enough. The addition of a free-agent wide receiver in Jarvis Landry could be the move that allows the Giants to stand out. It could ensure that the team stays on a winning path in 2023.

Jarvis Landry would stand out among receivers

Take a look at the names the Giants have penciled in on their depth chart at the wideout position. It doesn't seem like Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell will strike fear into the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators.

The same holds true for Sterling Shepard, Wan'Dale Robinson, Crowder and Hyatt. Robinson (torn ACL), Shepard (torn ACL), Campbell (missed 34 games in four seasons) and Crowder (missed 24 games in 3 seasons) all have significant injury histories.

That's why they need to add Landry, a 9-year veteran. He played 4 years with the Dolphins, 4 years with the Browns and 1 year with the Saints.

The 5-11, 196-pound Landry has caught 81 passes or more in six of his seasons. He had his best season in 2017 with the Dolphins when he caught 112 passes for 987 yards and 9 touchdowns.

His most impressive season for receiving yardage came in 2019 with the Browns when he caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

There are indications that Landry's career arc is descending, but he is a 5-time Pro Bowler who would give Jones and the New York offensive line quite a bit of confidence. He could also set a new standard for the Giants wide receivers. That group does not appear to have a leader at this point.

The Giants want to depend on running back Saquon Barkley, but he is locked in a contract dispute with the team. Barkley is the team's best all-around player, but it appears the Giants are not going to give him a long-term contract and he will have to play under the franchise tag.

That could have a negative impact in the locker room, and having an accomplished veteran receiver like Landry might mitigate any negative feelings that could develop.