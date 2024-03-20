It's been a while since the San Francisco Giants made the playoffs. Coming up short in the past two years, the front office has shown how hungry they are in the recent offseason. The team landed new faces such as Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman and Jung Hoo Lee. And just on Monday, the team added Blake Snell.
Signing a two-year $62 million contract, Snell will be heading to the Bay after three seasons with the San Diego Padres. Of course, winning the sweepstakes for the reigning CY Young Awardee is no small news, so the deal brought along plenty of reactions, even from among other teams.
“The Giants got an absolute gift,” a rival executive said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
That's no exaggeration at all, looking at how Snell led the league with a 2.25 ERA last year. The lefty also tallied 234 strikeouts and 99 walks in 180 innings, to go with an average of 5.8 hits allowed per nine innings.
Giants hyped over Blake Snell signing
Of course, the ones most excited about Snell's acquisition would be none other than his teammates. Pitcher Alex Cobb, who already experienced playing with Snell before, said that the team received a “shot of adrenaline” with their latest addition.
“Obviously, we’d like to have had him right in the beginning of camp,” Cobb said. “But the momentum that we’re going to have as a team going into Opening Day knowing that we’ve got a rotation that has the potential it has, is lifting everyone up. Hitters. The staff. Bullpen. Defense. Everyone’s just got a shot of adrenaline.”
Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was just thankful that he won't have to be going against Snell anymore.
“The first thing that popped in my head was that I’m just very glad that I do not have to face him, or don’t have to be put on the bench when he’s pitching. You look at our division, and there’s not too many guys that have had a ton of success, so to have somebody who has a clear track record of success is definitely helpful,” he added.
Safe to say, Blake Snell just lit a fire in San Francisco, and the Giants look ready to compete in the loaded NL West.