The Blake Snell offseason saga is seemingly over. The San Francisco Giants are the winners of the Snell Sweepstakes, with reports coming out that the National League West club is signing the star pitcher to a two-year, $62 million contract.
A look at the Giants' odds to win the 2024 World Series after Blake Snell addition
This is a huge development in the big leagues, with Snell being one of the biggest figures in MLB free agency. Snell's arrival to the Giants should also impact the way bettors look at the 2024 MLB season odds. Over at Bet365, the Giants have odds of +3300 to win the 2024 World Series. That is still a relatively long odds compared with that of the other teams, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the clear favorites to win the Fall Classic with a price of +375.
Odds via @bet365 pic.twitter.com/np4OuIZ6Cb
— Covers (@Covers) March 19, 2024
Other notable teams with still shorter odds to win the World Series in 2024 than the Giants despite the Snell update are the Atlanta Braves and the New York Knicks, who were among those linked to Snell in the offseason. The Braves, almost three years removed from winning the World Series, have odds of +550 to be the last team standing, while the Yankees are at +1000. In the middle of those teams are the Houston Astros, who are labeled +700 to win their second World Series in two years.
In any case, the Giants get an elite arm added to their rotation. Back in the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres, Snell went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.189 WHIP across 32 starts. He also posted a 182 ERA+, his highest since putting up a 217 ERA+ back in 2018 when he was still with the Tampa Bay Rays — also the same year he won his first Cy Young award.
Snell is joining a Giants squad that was 10th in 2023 in terms of starters ERA (4.12) and fourth in starters FIP (4.05).
Although Snell's addition to San Francisco doesn't come close to the splashes NL West rivals Los Angeles Dodgers have made in the offseason, it still is a significant move that bolsters the Giants' chances to at least compete for a spot in the postseason. The Giants have missed the boat to the playoffs in each of the last two years and are coming off just a 79-83 campaign in 2023.