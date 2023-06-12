The San Francisco Giants had a comfortable 13-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, and manager Gabe Kapler was comfortable enough to put in position player Brandon Crawford to pitch the 9th inning. Crawford shut out the Cubs in the 9th inning to end the game, walking one batter, and he spoke about his shutout inning after the game.

“I always give pitchers a hard time about it not being hard,” Brandon Crawford said, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think I proved today that it's not. They probably don't love that I have a 0.00 ERA.”

Position players pitching is often a fun time for baseball fans. One of the famous instances was when Anthony Rizzo struck out his good friend Freddie Freeman. Sometimes it is sad as well if the team is trailing. However, that was not the case today, as Crawford seemed to have fun in this instance, and he closed out the game for his team.

The win moves the Giants to 33-32. They are 3.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for second place in the National League West, and seven games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place.

The Giants are also keeping pace in the wild card race. They are a half game back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final spot, and 3.5 games back of the Dodgers and Miami Marlins for the first two spots.

After missing out on players like Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa this offseason, the Giants are in the thick of things in the national league, when many did not expect them to.