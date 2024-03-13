The New York Giants turned heads after trading for Brian Burns. This team should be one of the best within the front seven, as they have a plethora of pass rushers to get after the quarterback. During Burns' introductory press conference with the team, he revealed he actually already has an established connection with new teammates Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
That's right, Burns claims that he “hosted” Thibodeaux in college when the star defensive end visited Florida State before ultimately deciding to play at Oregon, according to Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton. Burns also says he went through the Draft circuit with Lawrence.
“I thought you said you were all right, Spida … Brian Burns, newest Giant, said he was Kayvon Thibodeaux's host on his official visit to Florida State back in the day. Also came out with Dexter Lawrence and did the pre-draft circuit with him.”
So, although he hasn't technically played with either of them before, he's at least familiar with them. That could mean chemistry builds quickly between those three, which would be ideal for the Giants.
These three have the potential of being wrecking balls on the defensive line. Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux are absolute beasts. The three of them together are going to be tough to handle for any opponent.
Last season, Burns finished with 50 total tackles (16 for a loss), eight sacks, a forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He's a proven talent on the edge and is going to pair well with Kayvon Thibodeaux who finished last season with 50 total tackles (12 for a loss), 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
Take that production and add in Dexter Lawrence's 53 total tackles and 4.5 sacks from last season and you have a wildly productive defensive line. Look for the Giants to be a problem with these three causing mayhem week in and week out.