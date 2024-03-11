The New York Giants are reportedly acquiring pass rusher Brian Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Panthers are receiving a second and fifth-round pick in the return, while the Giants are getting Brian Burns and signing him to a five-year extension worth $150 million with $87.5 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Giants and Panthers previously had been rumored to be discussing a deal and had mutual interest in getting one done. Now, the Giants land the star pass rusher to add him to a defensive line that includes Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
The Panthers had failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal with Burns, and as a result they used the franchise tag for him. Ultimately, they decided that it made more sense to trade him, and the Giants took advantage.
The Giants had an eventful day, letting Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney walk, while bringing in Burns and offensive line help in the form of guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor. It is a clear indication from general manager Joe Schoen that he is a proponent positional value, where pass rushers and offensive linemen are viewed as higher value than running backs and safeties.
After these moves, the Giants still likely have some more to figure out in the long-term, but they got some help at positions of need on the first day of the legal tampering period. It will be interesting to see the moves the team makes in the next few months and in the NFL Draft.