The New York Giants have had a rough start to the 2024 campaign, as they've struggled quite a bit during the pair of losses they picked up to open the season. They are hoping to turn things around starting with their Week 3 contest against the Cleveland Browns, but the team received some worrying injury news regarding star pass rusher Brian Burns ahead of the action.

Burns picked up a groin injury late in the week, and it immediately threw his status for the game up in the air. However, it sounds like he should be good to go for this one, which is great news for New York, as it will ensure their most disruptive defender will be in action in a game they desperately need to win.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Giants pass-rusher Brian Burns, who popped up on the injury report late in the week with a groin injury and is listed as questionable, should be good to go, source said.”

Giants looking for Brian Burns to get going after slow start to season

Burns was picked up in a huge offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers, and the hope was that he would solidify the Giants front seven on defense. Through two games, though, Burns hasn't made his typical impact, as he's failed to record a sack or a single quarterback hit, with his only counting stats being seven tackles and one pass defended.

He'll have a chance to get going against the Browns, but doing so while nursing a groin injury is going to be easier said than done. Burns is one of the top defenders in the game, though, and while he hasn't had the start to his time with the Giants that he would have liked to have, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him put up a big outing if he does end up taking the field in Week 3.