The New York Giants are looking to right the ship and earn their first victory of the season in Week 3. However, it would be much harder without having Brian Burns on the field.

Burns was added to the injury report on Friday with a groin injury, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He is now questionable for New York's matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

He had been practicing in full all week, making his Friday addition all the more concerning. His groin tightened up on Friday, forcing New York to hold him back from practice. Their hope is to get him treatment and have him ready for Sunday, via Art Stapleton of USA Today. But if he is forced to miss the game, New York's defense would be in dire straits.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Giants rank 26th in total defense, allowing 368.5 yards per game. They have been brutal against the run, ranking 28th by allowing 163 YPG. Their 24.5 points allowed per game is the seventh-highest in the league.

Brian Burns has yet to make a major impact on the box score. He has seven tackles and a pass defended thus far. However, the edge rusher has earned a solid 70.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. Burns will continue to be a player the Giants build around defensively, especially after signing him to a monster five-year, $150 million contract extension.

However, that might not be the case in Week 3. His groin injury has raised eyebrows just based on the timing of it. If the Giants have any hopes of making the playoffs in 2024, they need to start stacking some wins together. But their defense might not have the firepower to control the Browns with Burns shelved.

New York's coaching staff will be closely monitoring Brian Burns until their Week 3 innactives have to come in. The Giants are hoping that the edge rusher won't be on the list.