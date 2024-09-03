New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is taking over the headset. The coach is going to be calling the plays for the team this season, per NFL.com. It was an expected development as Daboll hinted back in March that he might take over play-calling duties for this campaign.

“Yeah, I'm doing it,” Daboll told reporters without going into further detail about the decision, per ESPN.

The Giants enter the 2024 season with expectations to score more points and win more games. New York finished the 2023 season with a 6-11 record, missing out on the postseason. The Giants haven't been able to continue the success that Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning had there together, winning two Super Bowls for the Big Apple franchise. The Giants have made only a few playoffs appearances in the last decade, with their last coming in 2022.

Giants 2024 season outlook

Daboll is going to be working closely with quarterback Daniel Jones to get the offense going this season. The head coach comes from an offensive background in football. He served as the offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. Daboll also worked in college at Alabama football under legendary coach Nick Saban.

Daboll faces a lot of pressure to win games this year. He led the Giants to the postseason in 2022, when he was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year. In 2023, the team got sidetracked and the losses piled up. That most likely played a role in Daboll's decision to add himself back into the mix for play-calling.

“Yeah, I'm the head coach,” Daboll added. “So I'm responsible for everything, whether it's the defense, the special teams, the offense.”

The passing game didn't work well in 2023 for the Giants. An injury-battered offensive line struggled to protect Jones, who averaged just 5.7 yards per passing attempt. That's something that will have to improve this season for New York to get victories.

“I think he's really good about timing up when to call shots,” Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock said of Daboll. “Very conscious of down in distance. I know all play callers are conscious of down and distance, but some of them sometimes you can get plays called back there where you're like, ‘He definitely doesn't play the position if he's calling this for me right now.'”

Daboll will get his first chance to lead the offense on Sunday. The Giants play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the NFL season.