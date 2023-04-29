Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The New York Giants executed an NFL Draft trade with the Los Angeles Rams, moving up for the right to select Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round on Friday. Surprisingly, it was Giants head coach Brian Daboll- and not general manager Joe Schoen- who ‘initiated‘ the trade with the Rams, as Schoen told ESPN.

“[Daboll] actually executed his first trade,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said with an accompanying laugh after the selection. “He initiated a trade with the Rams, so I congratulate him on that.”

Daboll sent a text to Rams head coach Sean McVay, saying it was “great.”

“It was great … I just texted, ‘Would you be interested in this and this?'”

Normally, it is the GM who makes the trade calls.

But this time, Daboll, working closely with Schoen, was the one to pick up the phone on day two of the NFL Draft.

Not a bad value for his first trade!

The Giants netted the no. 73 overall pick, trading away their third and fourth round picks for the rights to select Hyatt, rated as a top 50 NFL Draft prospect by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Hyatt, a burner who won the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver in college football, adds some speed to the wideout room for quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Tennessee star may have slipped down draft boards a bit due to his slower-than-anticipated 40-time, or the fact that he dealt with hamstring tightness at the Combine.

But the Giants feel great about landing a second-round talent in the third round.

And Daboll helped make it happen.