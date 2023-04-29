The New York Giants have had an excellent 2023 NFL Draft thus far, and they added to their offense in the third round. New York traded up to select Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt at 73rd overall.

The Giants swung this deal with the Los Angeles Rams. New York gave up picks 89 and 128 to Los Angeles in order to come up and select Hyatt.

The new Giants draft pick met with the media after the selection was made. He revealed he has spoken with his new quarterback, Daniel Jones. “Daniel, he already texted me,” Hyatt said. “I can already tell, he’s the leader of the team.

Hyatt told reporters he cannot wait to pick Jones’ brain and build a connection with his new signal-caller. “I think when you build that connection with a quarterback, you can go as far as you want to go,” he said.

The Tennessee product is one of the fastest receivers in this draft. And he instantly becomes the fastest player on New York’s roster. That explosiveness is something the Giants absolutely covet.

“The Giants, they wanted explosive playmakers and that’s what I want to bring and add to the team,” Hyatt said on Friday night.

The Giants made the playoffs a year ago under first-year coach Brian Daboll. New York hopes to improve upon that, and are looking in good shape given their draft haul so far.

The Giants used their first-round pick to select Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks. In the second round, New York juggled picking Hyatt or Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz. They took Schmitz and were able to come back up for Hyatt later on.