Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has reportedly declined the player-option on his contract and is set to hit MLB free agency. It’s not a shocking decision from Rodon, who figures to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the open market. The veteran southpaw had long been expected to turn down the opportunity to pick up the option on the final year of his contract, and he made that move official on Sunday.

Rodon signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Giants, which included a player option for the second season. After collecting $21.5 million in 2022, Rodon figures to corral a long-term deal on the open market, providing him with some financial sustainability down the latter part of his career.

By electing to hit free agency, Rodon turned down a $22.5 million paycheck from the Giants for the 2023 MLB season. As part of the two-year deal with the Giants, Rodon was required to toss a minimum of 110.0 innings on the mound in 2022 in order to activate the option in his contract. Rodon ended the year with 178.0 innings under his belt, far exceeding the required amount.

In all, Rodon made 31 starts for the Giants, recording a 5.4 WAR. He posted a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA, 237 strikeouts, 52 walks, and a 1.028 WHIP. Those types of numbers will command a big-time payday on the open market, and that’s exactly what the 29-year-old will be seeking during the offseason.

After a sensational season for the Giants, Carlos Rodon has played himself into a lucrative new deal with whatever team is able to lure him into signing during the offseason. It’ll be a tough loss for the Giants, though it’s not one they didn’t see coming.