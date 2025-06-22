After San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle was accused by his wife of abuse on social media, the league has launched an investigation into the claims. While the headlines revolve around the Giants' new star in Rafael Devers, the team is also dealing with the word around the relief pitcher as he responded to the allegations.

The 28-year-old's wife, Caroline Hjelle, would post on the social media platform TikTok on Friday with a caption that spoke about

“When my MLB husband abandons us on Mother's Day a week after this (video was taken), once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone,” Hjelle posted.

After Saturday's game which San Francisco beat the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, the relief pitcher wouldn't have a specific comment about the accusations, saying that he and his wife are in the process of finalizing a divorce, according to MLB.com.

“I don’t have an official comment right now,” Hjelle said. “I would like to talk to my agent, my lawyer. This has been something that has been going on for over a year now in terms of our relationship, our divorce, our separation, and everything. I don’t have any official comment right now, I just want to talk to the appropriate people to figure out what the steps are.”

“I’m just taking it in stride right now,” Hjelle continued. “No official comment right now. I feel confident saying that I will have one eventually. I don’t have an exact timeline on that, but I would like to actually get with the people that are handling the situation with me and for me before I actually make an official statement.”

Giants letting the league handle the investigation on Sean Hjelle

Article Continues Below
More Giants News
San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (right) douses teammate Rafael Devers following their victory over the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park.
Rafael Devers downplays hitting first Giants home run vs. Red SoxTroy Finnegan ·
New York Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) looks for a throw during the first inning at PNC Park.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Giants monitoring Pirates for tradeTroy Finnegan ·
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) waits for his turn at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: Cubs among 5 other teams Red Sox talked Rafael Devers trade with before Giants dealOwen Crisafulli ·
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) follows the flight of his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Oracle Park.
Giants’ Rafael Devers reaches Rickey Henderson territory after HR vs. Red SoxZachary Howell ·
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) waits to bat against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Oracle Park.
Watch Rafael Devers smack first Giants home run against Red Sox after tradeSteve Silverman ·
San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle (64) throws during the second inning against the against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Giants pitcher accused of abuse by wife in viral social media postAlex House ·
San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle (64) throws during the second inning against the against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Subsequently, with the rumors swirling around the Giants, the team also has to deal with the serious allegations towards Hjelle, who is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in six games this season. San Francisco released a statement, saying that the league is looking into it and didn't have a further comment, per MLB.com.

Plus, Giants manager Bob Melvin would echo the same sentiments, via ESPN.

“We talked to MLB. At this point, it's in their jurisdiction right now, so I really can't comment on it further,” Melvin said.

It remains to be seen if any action will be taken against Hjelle.