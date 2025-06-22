After San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle was accused by his wife of abuse on social media, the league has launched an investigation into the claims. While the headlines revolve around the Giants' new star in Rafael Devers, the team is also dealing with the word around the relief pitcher as he responded to the allegations.

The 28-year-old's wife, Caroline Hjelle, would post on the social media platform TikTok on Friday with a caption that spoke about

“When my MLB husband abandons us on Mother's Day a week after this (video was taken), once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone,” Hjelle posted.

After Saturday's game which San Francisco beat the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, the relief pitcher wouldn't have a specific comment about the accusations, saying that he and his wife are in the process of finalizing a divorce, according to MLB.com.

“I don’t have an official comment right now,” Hjelle said. “I would like to talk to my agent, my lawyer. This has been something that has been going on for over a year now in terms of our relationship, our divorce, our separation, and everything. I don’t have any official comment right now, I just want to talk to the appropriate people to figure out what the steps are.”

“I’m just taking it in stride right now,” Hjelle continued. “No official comment right now. I feel confident saying that I will have one eventually. I don’t have an exact timeline on that, but I would like to actually get with the people that are handling the situation with me and for me before I actually make an official statement.”

Giants letting the league handle the investigation on Sean Hjelle

Article Continues Below

Subsequently, with the rumors swirling around the Giants, the team also has to deal with the serious allegations towards Hjelle, who is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in six games this season. San Francisco released a statement, saying that the league is looking into it and didn't have a further comment, per MLB.com.

Plus, Giants manager Bob Melvin would echo the same sentiments, via ESPN.

“We talked to MLB. At this point, it's in their jurisdiction right now, so I really can't comment on it further,” Melvin said.

It remains to be seen if any action will be taken against Hjelle.