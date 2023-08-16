The New York Giantsrecently signed free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley to a contract as another weapon for Daniel Jones. However, his ability to get acclimated into the Giants offensive system will have to take a back seat while he nurses a leg injury he suffered at training camp, reports ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.

“Giants wide receiver Cole Beasley is dealing with a leg injury. Coach Brian Daboll confirmed today that Beasley is missing his second consecutive practice with the injury.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

This is not ideal for the 34-year-old wide receiver who is looking to earn a roster spot. Cole Beasley got quite a bit of run in the Giants preseason opener for someone his age who had just signed a contract, and although that indicates that New York is interested in keeping him on the roster, this easily could have contributed to the leg injury that he now deals with.

This is some rough news of Giants training camp that has been overwhelmingly dominated by positive developments. The biggest story out of Giants camp has been the emergence of Darren Waller and how dominant he has been against pretty much anyone. If Waller can be a legit number one target for Jones this year, suddenly New York will have a whole new dynamic on their offense.

Stay tuned into Giants training camp for any more updates regarding the leg injury suffered by Cole Beasley. The hope is that it is nothing serious and he can get back on the practice field in no time.