The New York Giants have signed free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley to a contract. Beasley's new teammate Isaiah Hodgins responded to the news on Twitter, to which Beasley took the opportunity to express his excitement.

Let’s get to work big dog. Excited for the opportunity. https://t.co/lOAnb3XqbC — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 21, 2023

Cole Beasley spent the best years of his career so far with the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, with the latter being where he was coached under current Giants head coach Brian Daboll. He has to be thrilled to be teaming up with his former offensive coordinator from some of his most successful NFL seasons.

This will be Beasley's 12th year in the NFL, and the seasoned veteran will be bringing a welcomed presence into the Giants wide receiver room. In general, Beasley makes a lot of sense because of the style of receiver he plays; Daniel Jones is a dink-and-dunk quarterback, and Beasley is a dink-and-dunk wide receiver. It would come as no surprise to see Beasley become a commonly used safety blanket for Jones this year.

Besides the Cowboys and Bills, Beasley spent two games suiting up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 season. His time there didn't amount to much, and overall most will remember Beasley for a blue jersey instead of a red one.

It is fitting that he will now be signing with the Giants and another blue uniform. He seems to like playing on the East Coast as well, as this will now be his second NFC East organization, while the Bills play in the AFC East. Regardless of what he has done in his career so far, the Giants will hope that Cole Beasley can come in and make a veteran difference this season.