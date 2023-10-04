Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have had a suboptimal start to the 2023 season. While expectations were sky high following the Giants' upstart season last year in 2022, Jones and his teammates have largely failed to live up to the hype thus far, leading many to wonder whether the Giants will ever be able to recapture last year's magic.

Sports media personality Skip Bayless oF FS1 is among those who apparently do not believe in Daniel Jones as the future of the franchise.

“Daniel Jones is a JAG: just another guy,” said Bayless on FS1's Undisputed. “He looked like deer in headlights all night.”

The latest Giants disaster occurred on Monday night, when New York was routed 24-3 at home by the Seattle Seahawks. Daniel Jones had an exceedingly frustrating night, completing 27/34 passes for 203 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Jones was also sacked an unbelievable 10 (!) times by the Seahawks defense. Furthermore, one of his interceptions occurred when the Giants were on the verge of making the game interesting deep in Seahawks territory. Instead, Jones threw the ball to Devon Witherspoon, who returned it 97 yards to essentially put the game out of reach.

After last season's success, Jones resigned with the Giants this past offseason, and expectations were through the roof to improve on the team's 2022-23 playoff appearance, which also included a Wild Card round victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones and the Giants will look to pick up their second win of the season when they take on the Miami Dolphins on October 8. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.