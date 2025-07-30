The New York Giants have started training camp in anticipation of the 2025 NFL season, and former head coach Tom Coughlin recently delivered a fiery message to this year’s squad.

“I love training camp. I do,” said Coughlin. “I love training camp because it's the beginning of everything.

In his message, Coughlin insisted that warm weather and competition were key ingredients for a successful training camp. But, the two-time Super Bowl champion also emphasized the importance of building a sense of team unity.

“The third thing, and the only thing that I ever talk about is team,” Coughlin said. “Super Bowl 46, Henry Hynoski, Chase Blackburn, Chris Snee. Those three guys. It was not a virtuoso performance. They all came away with balls on the ground to keep us in the game, to win the Super Bowl. Okay? You have got to have your stars. You got to have the guys that can do it over and over again, but you have got to have the soldiers, too. You are a member of a team. You're going to succeed or not as a team, and every guy is just as important. That's the only way you're going to win.”

The Giants will enter the new season with some semblance of continuity. Head coach Brian Daboll has remained at the helm, and New York will feature a number of returning players on both sides such as wide receiver Malik Nabers and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

But, the team has also added new pieces that could help make for an interesting campaign. While the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are widely considered the top teams in the NFC East, New York could be a frisky bunch if their new additions pan out.

The quarterback room will be mostly fresh. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart will join Tommy DeVito as the Giants attempt to move on from Daniel Jones. Defensively, linebacker Abdul Carter has the potential to be an impact player immediately.

The Giants have not raised the Lombardi Trophy since Coughlin was in charge, and they are hoping that his words of wisdom could spark a surprising season.